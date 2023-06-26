Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Europe's Inflation Outlook Depends On How Corporate Profits Absorb Wage Gains

Jun. 26, 2023 9:45 PM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
846 Followers

Summary

  • Rising corporate profits account for almost half the increase in Europe’s inflation over the past two years, as companies increased prices by more than spiking costs of imported energy.
  • Europe’s businesses have so far been shielded more than workers from the adverse cost shock.
  • Should wages increase more significantly - by, say, the 5.5 percent rate needed to guide real wages back to their pre-pandemic level by end-2024 - the profit share would have to drop to the lowest level since the mid-1990s (barring any unexpected increase in productivity) for inflation to return to target.

Abstract concept of Euro investment

nevarpp

By Niels-Jakob Hansen, Economist, Western Hemisphere Department; Frederik Toscani, Economist, European Department, IMF; Jing Zhou, Economist, Germany team, IMF’s European Department

Higher prices so far mostly reflect increases in profits and import costs, but labor costs are picking up.

Contribution to annual change in consumption deflator

This article was written by

iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
846 Followers
iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.