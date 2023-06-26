Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Sun Shines On Japanese Stocks, Anticipating Key Events To Finish The First Half

Jun. 26, 2023 10:00 PM ETFUJHF, HMC, IVINF, MZDAF, NIPMY, NIPOF, WACLY, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
88 Followers

Summary

  • Japan's Nikkei 225 eclipsed 33,000 for the first time in 33 years, and the significant rally has attracted major investor interest.
  • Global portfolio managers are increasingly bullish on Japan, and they are allocating more cash to this rising market.
  • Upcoming events, such as shareholder meetings and sales reports, are expected to provide insights into the future direction of Japanese equities as the first half of the year concludes.

Finance And Stock Market Concept - Japanese Flag Sitting Over Blue Financial Chart

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

The Sun Shines on Japanese Stocks, Anticipating Key Events to Finish the First Half

While the Magnificent Seven remains in the limelight, international investors may be missing out on an exciting show in Japan. We touched on

Nikkei 225 Index

Global PMs Turning Bullish on Japan

Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

