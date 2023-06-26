Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

STEO And Tight Oil Update, June 2023

Jun. 26, 2023 10:45 PM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • The EIA’s Short Term Energy Outlook was published in early June.
  • Annual average World C+C output was 80752 kb/d in 2022 and rises to 81650 kb/d in 2023 and to 82619 kb/d in 2024.
  • For the past 24 months, US tight oil has increased at an annual rate of 580 kb/d or a monthly rate of about 48 kb/d each month based on a linear regression using ordinary least squares.
  • US and Canada have refinery capacity to handle about 4600 kb/d of tight oil.

MARKET MOVERS going to positive with green ticker and postive percentage

primeimages

A guest post by D Coyne

The EIA’s Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) was published in early June. The chart below estimates World C+C by using the STEO forecast combined with past data from the EIA

World C+C

World non-crude liquids output

Non-OPEC C+C, OPEC 13 C+C

World Petroleum Stocks (days of consumption)

Figure 4

Average Quarterly Brent Spot Price ($/b)

Paul Pukite’s Oil Shock Model to estimate future output

Figure 6

World Conventional and Unconventional C+C (Mb/d)

Figure 7

US Tight Oil

Figure 8

Tight Oil Revision May minus April (kb/d)

Figure 9

US Tight Oil (kb/d)

Figure 10

US Tight Oil (kb/d)

Figure 11

US Tight EIA data, US Tight Model, Permian EIA data, Permian Model

Figure 12

Tight Oil Models (kb/d)

Figure 13

US Tight Oil Scenarios

Figure 14

US Tight Oil Scenarios (40% of April 2023 completions)

Figure 15

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.59K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.