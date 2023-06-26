Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southwest Airlines: Remains A Top Pick On Resilience And Adaptability

Jun. 26, 2023 11:40 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)
IncomeBent Investments profile picture
IncomeBent Investments
1.14K Followers

Summary

  • Southwest Airlines has shown resilience and adaptability in the post-pandemic era, with revenues nearing pre-pandemic levels and a focus on operational efficiency.
  • Despite strong performance, Southwest's stock has depreciated almost 50% since early 2021 due to rising interest rates and debt accrued during the pandemic.
  • The company remains a top pick for long-term investors due to its robust balance sheet, extensive network coverage, and ability to weather potential economic headwinds.

Southwest Airlines" Mass Cancellations Continue To Strand Travellers Nationwide

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images News

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has shown its strength and adaptability in the post-pandemic era. The company's benefiting from robust travel demand, particularly with the resurgence in leisure travel, and its revenues are now flirting with pre-pandemic levels. While travel

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Southwest EPS trends look favorable for the rest of the year

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

LUV's Revenue looks set to route increase

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

IncomeBent Investments profile picture
IncomeBent Investments
1.14K Followers
I provide easy-to-digest insights on stocks and bonds. I am obsessed with growth stocks and cyclical plays, but I also provide analysis on Value opportunities where appropriate. I employ industry and fundamental analysis to give a clear picture of the opportunity over a reasonable timeframe. - MBA and over a decade as an investor and investment author. - My content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. It is not to be taken as investment advice, or influence investor decision making. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.