jetcityimage

Dear subscribers/followers,

It's time to update on SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN). This is a good time to update because, since my last article, which I actually managed to time pretty perfectly, the company has delivered a very interesting RoR of negative 40%+. Avoiding this investment, as per my stance and rating, would have saved you such a development - and I know at least some of my readers partook of that article.

SeekingAlpha SpartanNash RoR (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I'm showing you the updated thesis for SpartanNash, and why the company still might not be the best potential here. The company does have a broad sort of appeal - at least theoretically.

Let's see what we got here.

SpartanNash - An update after a 40% drop in the company

So, why did I have a "HOLD" thesis on SpartanNash previously? The company really didn't have any sort of upside that could justify the valuation, as I saw things. The potential takeover offer wasn't in any way substantial, and sans that offer, the potential upside to any sort of normalized valuation was doubtful at best.

Don't mistake this as me saying the company not having any sort of fundamental appeal. SpartanNash definitely has fundamental appeal. But valuation still remains my guiding principle when investing - so I won't put capital to work at any price, and I wasn't about to do it back then.

Remember, SPTN is really one of the easiest "attractive" businesses - at least if you focus on the business idea and exposures alone. it's a wholesale distributor of groceries, and one of the five largest in all of the states, aside from owning over 130 retail stores, fuel centers and others.

This business idea means that beyond holidays, there is very little natural seasonality to this business income - at least in theory. In essence, a company like this relies on making its economies of scale working for it. That's not always the easiest - especially not with general inflation, wage inflation, and other issues - but for a grocer, it should be possible given that the business has an impressive degree of pricing power. The late 2022 implication was that there was little danger here.

The company works off a set of very ambitious 2025E targets, including among other things, a $10B net sales revenue, upon which the company seeks to manage a 3-4% EBITDA margin.

SpartanNash IR (SpartanNash IR)

It's been some time since my last article on the company. The latest set of results we have here are the 1Q23 results. The company is still several hundred million dollars from its revenue targets, but at the same time, is ahead of the target it set back in 2022.

The company targets two primary markets. First, the Wholesale business in groceries and foods - a $125B addressable market in the US alone, with another 94% opportunity based on the current revenue the company manages. Second, the retail market, with a $20B addressable market, means there's still an 86% opportunity. While retail is smaller in pure sales, the company does have a stronger presence in the segment.

SPTN IR (SPTN IR)

The 1Q23 results sound a lot better than previous ones. 5.2% top-line sales growth and going on $77M worth of adjusted EBITDA. It's decent overall - the 11.3% net earnings are well below what one would expect for a company generating nearly $3B in quarterly net sales, but it does showcase and confirm that we're essentially in a turnaround here.

The company has reiterated its 2023E guidance, which means that we could see the previous 2025E target being realized in terms of top-line. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA is well below previous expectations, and those 3-4% margins are at around 2.5% on a forecast basis.

SPTN IR (SPTN IR)

In order to invest in SpartanNash, you need to have conviction in the company's turnaround. This has been a process of several years, that troughed in the initial stages of COVID-19, but the decline began much earlier, back in 2017-2018. A company like this has complex supply chain operations, merchandising structures, and overall SG&A, and working through those has been a long process. However, the company is showing progress here - and the supply chain, which is obviously one of the larger issues, is showing a lot of progress since I started covering the business and researching it years ago.

SpartanNash IR (SpartanNash IR)

In addition to managed SCM improvements, the company has also enhanced its marketing and merchandising capabilities, including things like their OwnBrands, E-commerce capabilities, loyalty programs, AI, streamlining, and promotions. It's fair to say that SpartanNash is moving into the "new era", with digital tools and new ways of working that should bring the company into the theoretical division of being able to generate 3-4% EBITDA margins eventually.

For now, though, the company's own CapEx and spending remains high. That's based on the company's own estimates by the way, with upwards of $165M spent annually, or about 1.1-1.6% of net sales. These investments are, the way it looks now, split between a mix of Supply Chain investments, IT, and Retail investments.

Nothing the company does, however, can offset completely the impact of inflationary pressures. The company can increase its pricing and does this to keep pace, but we're not yet in a position where we can say that the company has managed to get out on the other side. Furthermore, that inflation is also contributing to the need for a higher CapEx - but the more the company waits to do these investments, the higher the CapEx is going to be - naturally.

At the same time, what we're seeing now is an overall underappreciation for what the company is actually able to do, potentially, on a forward basis. After a 40% drop, I'm obviously in a different position than when the company cost over $30/share. At close to $20/share, this company has some real potential on the upside.

I answered a very basic question in my initial article - the question I got was if this is a good investment. And based on its operations and where it works, I would say that the company can be a good investment. It could be back at the time and it certainly can today, provided that you invest at the right sort of price.

The company has clear shortfalls and risks. It still doesn't have a credit rating. Its yield is relatively low on a sector comparison, and it does have debt above 40% of capital. This makes the case for the company difficult because, to be frank, there are plenty of opportunities out there that are much better than SpartanNash. Even today the fact that SPTN isn't really the "best" opportunity you can get is a fairly strong argument against it.

What I would be on the lookout for is the margin trend in the company - both net income and EBITDA. We want to look for that turnaround, and for me, that doesn't begin with the top line, it begins with bottom-line results and margins.

I now consider the company able to deliver double-digit revenues in the billions. But this isn't enough for me - I don't want a company that manages less than 3% margins consistently. In fact, as of the 2022 results, that net income margin is down to 0.4%.

SPTN revenue/net income (GuruFocus)

The company doesn't have the best sort of ROIC either - as of 2022, it's actually negative net of WACC again. The turnaround will likely come - that's what I would base a positive thesis on, but this requires a great deal of patience.

Let's look at the valuation here.

SpartanNash Valuation

Any problem we had with the valuation prior, is mostly gone when we've dropped 40% in share price and more. The degree of upside we have here now is better expressed visually than with words alone.

F.A.S.T Graphs SPTN Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

What was once a 16x P/E is now down to below 10x on an average weighted basis. This brings our upside, even just to a normalized P/E of 12x, to almost 18% per year, or a 50% RoR on a 2025E forward basis based on a growth rate of almost 3% annually coupled with reversion.

I do not consider this an unrealistic prospect here. S&P global analysts consider SPTN to be attractive here based on an average PT of $28.2, based on an overall range of a low of $23 and a high of $34/share. Out of those 5 analysts, only 2 are yet at a "BUY" - which I interpret as the company still not being sure about the exact timing of the turnaround in margins and profit here.

After several years of trouble, it's no wonder to me that investors are a bit dubious here - as am I.

However, we've reached a point where I believe that the potential long-term downside for SpartanNash is now low enough, or not there at all, that a purchase of the company's common shares is justifiable.

I said in my last article that I was unwilling to pay more than a 12.5x P/E for the company. I'm still unwilling to pay more than 12.5.x, but we're now at a valuation well below this - and this makes the company interesting here.

The yield isn't the best - neither is the credit rating. But at below 10x, we're almost at 4% yield which for SPTN is great, and we know that the company really doesn't have a credit rating. Leverage isn't the best here either, close to 50% LT debt to capital.

There are a lot of reasons to be conservative on the business - but I think it's fair to say that the company has a lot less negatives about it now, than it did when I wrote my last article which was published back in early November of 2022.

Because of that, I'll be changing my thesis on the company here, and my new thesis for SpartanNash is presented below.

Thesis

The company now has an upside to a PT of $30/share, which was my previous PT as well. The main difference is that we're now close to $20/share, as opposed to over $30/share as in my last article. Any working company becomes attractive at the right price, and after a 40% drop, it's time for SpartanNash to become attractive.

The company is fundamentally appealing - and here, I believe you can actually start buying common shares of SpartanNash.

I value SPTN to a $30/share PT, with a "BUY" rating at the current valuation. This marks a rating change for me for the company.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I consider the company both cheap and having an upside here, and for that reason, I'm switching my thesis to a "Buy" here.