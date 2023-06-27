Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bayer: Easy Deep Value Pitch

Jun. 27, 2023 12:48 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZF
Summary

  • Bayer reported mixed Q1 2023 results, matching analyst consensus expectations with regard to profitability and earnings, but missing on topline and guidance.
  • Long term, Bayer remains well-positioned for growth: Bayer's Crop Science Innovation Summit highlighted an ambitious innovation pipeline valued at approximately €30 billion.
  • Anchored on adjusted EPS estimates through 2025, in line with analyst consensus, I see close to ~55% upside; and accordingly, I reiterate a "Strong Buy" recommendation.

Bayer Logo Headquarters

brunocoelhopt

Following a disappointing outlook for Q2 and FY 2023, mostly due to fading pricing power in Glyphosate, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) stock lost close to 10% post-Q1 2023 reporting, and the stock is now trading once again at dirt cheap valuation levels. For

Bayer Q1 2023 reporting - results

Bayer Q1 2023 reporting

Bayer Q1 2023 reporting - Crop Science

Bayer Q1 2023 reporting

Bayer Q1 2023 reporting - Pharma

Bayer Q1 2023 reporting

Bayer Q1 2023 reporting - Consumer Health

Bayer Q1 2023 reporting

Bayer Q1 2023 reporting - outlook

Bayer Q1 2023 reporting

Bayer valuation

Company Financials & Analyst Consensus Estimates; Author's Calculations

Bayer valuation - sensitivity table

Company Financials & Analyst Consensus Estimates; Author's Calculations

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market)

