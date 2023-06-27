Sean Anthony Eddy

Overview

The buy case for CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) remains the same in that CMX provide solutions for managing chronic diseases and value-based care for the elderly population. With the aging of the population in the US and the increasing healthcare costs, the Medicare market is expected to grow in the coming years. The company's unique healthcare delivery model, which prioritizes care coordination through the use of vertically integrated ambulatory care and community-centered services, is designed to improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs. Additionally, CMAX's emphasis on serving dual-eligible patients (those eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid) is expected to result in increased revenue and profit margins. With the positive organic growth, progress in the Steward Deal integration and fresh look on CMAX clinic strategy, I reiterate my buy recommendation for CMAX stock.

Membership growth

The company still anticipates organic membership growth in their core markets, which are only at about 50%-60% capacity at the moment. This mathematically implies that CMAX's utilization rate can continue to grow to be just under twice what it is right now. However, payors possibly cutting back on supplementary MA benefits raises an execution risk. CMAX's unique value proposition (integrated) allows it to stand out from the competition by not only providing primary care services, but also in-house specialty offerings and community wellness centers that expedite access to comprehensive, high-quality care and encourage greater member engagement, all of which aid in the management of redundant expenditures and the improvement of the company's medical margin. With the help of health plans in streamlining benefit packages and spreading the word about CMAX's value prop to MA members, I'm confident that the company can turn things around. However, failing to do so may restrain membership growth in FY24. In the future, I am also hopeful that CMAX will expand into states where they do not yet have a presence. Management has made it abundantly clear that they believe there is great potential in undeveloped markets, citing encouraging demographic trends and strong provider relationships as reasons to expand into these areas. Even though the market should be focused on the short term, I will be keeping my fingers crossed for future growth potential.

Good progress with Steward Health Care System

In case any of my readers are unaware, I wrote previously about this purchase. Steward gives CMAX access to 380K MA and 480K traditional Medicare lives, greatly increasing the number of people who can be helped. Importantly, there is still room for expansion, as Medicare beneficiaries can be converted to CMAX's platform, which should drive further positive results.

CMAX Clinic strategy

CMAX's Clinic strategy is emblematic of its integrated approach, which forms the basis of its unique selling proposition. By providing regularly scheduled shuttles for patients, this strategy efficiently addresses two major obstacles. The problem of patients missing appointments is addressed first, and the issue of continuous health monitoring is addressed second. CMAX improves patients' adherence to their care plans by easing their transportation needs, thereby decreasing the likelihood of missed appointments due to issues with patients' vehicles or a lack of available transportation. In addition, the CMAX wellness center is a social hub where patients can meet each other, eat healthy meals, and participate in a range of fitness and wellness activities. In my opinion, the wellness center is a major differentiator that helps patients trust CMAX as their medical provider. VBC relies on patient retention as evidence of a program's long-term success, and this program successfully encourages senior patients to keep up their regular clinic visits.

Valuation

Given the revised guidance for FY23, I updated my model with consensus estimates to see how much upside there would be if management met expectations. Despite the revision in estimates, the upside remains appealing because the share price has already priced in the negative sentiment.

Risks

In order to optimize its services for Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible members, CMAX has implemented a comprehensive full-risk capitation model. This approach entails assuming 100% financial responsibility for the healthcare costs associated with these members. Notably, CMAX's doctors are salaried employees, eliminating any financial incentives tied to the outcomes of their patients' care. Consequently, the company assumes the entirety of the downside risk within its model.

Furthermore, initially establishing itself within the south Florida market, which has a longstanding history of embracing capitation models, CMAX's growth strategy heavily relies on expanding beyond the confines of this market. However, venturing into new markets that are not accustomed to value-based or capitation models poses potential challenges in terms of execution and model portability. It is crucial for CMAX to carefully navigate these risks while ensuring successful implementation and adoption in unfamiliar market territories.

Conclusion

CMAX presents a compelling investment opportunity due to its innovative healthcare delivery model, focused on managing chronic diseases and providing value-based care for the elderly population. With the growing Medicare market and increasing healthcare costs, CMAX is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends. The company's integrated approach, exemplified by its Clinic strategy and wellness center, sets it apart from competitors, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing healthcare expenses. Moreover, CMAX's emphasis on dual-eligible patients and the integration with Steward Health Care System offer significant growth potential. While venturing into new markets poses execution risks, CMAX's established presence in the south Florida market provides a strong foundation. With careful management and successful expansion, CMAX is poised for membership growth and improved financial performance.