Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Johnson Controls Or Carrier Global? Picking The Winner

Jun. 27, 2023 12:53 AM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR), JCI
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, I compare Johnson Controls International with one of its closest peers in terms of operations - Carrier Global Corporation - to pick the most likely outperformer.
  • ​I see that JCI has a higher gross profit margin, but the company's EBITDA and profit margins lag behind CARR (JCI has 2x SG&A expenses compared to CARR).
  • Although JCI has relatively lower margins, they are expanding, unlike CARR's.
  • JCI returns more capital to its shareholders through a combination of buybacks and dividends, having stronger forwarding bottom-line growth rates.
  • I rate CARR stock a strong "Hold" and JCI stock as a "Buy" with an estimated upside of ~18.5% to the latest close price.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Close-up View Of Air Conditioning Outdoor Units In The Backyard

onurdongel

Introduction

At the request of my exclusive subscriber to compare Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Honeywell International (HON), I decided to prepare a detailed comparison article.

However, upon further scrutiny of the companies' operations, it became evident that while both HON

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha Charting

Seeking Alpha Charting

Goldman Sach [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source], author's notes

Seeking Alpha Premium

Seeking Alpha Premium, author's notes

Chart
Data by YCharts

Bloomberg data

Bloomberg data

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.43K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.