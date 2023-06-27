Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fastly: Valuation Looks Attractive, But The Level Of Uncertainty Is Massive

Jun. 27, 2023 1:00 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Fastly's stock valuation appears attractive, but profitability metrics have not improved as the business has scaled up.
  • The company's high leverage ratio and negative free cash flow pose significant risks for investors.
  • FSLY has been assigned a "Hold" rating due to the high level of uncertainty surrounding its future growth and profitability.

TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2014 - Day 3

Steve Jennings

Investment thesis

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) has been one of the hottest stocks this year since the share price almost doubled since January. My valuation analysis suggests there is still room for stock price appreciation, but the level of uncertainty is

Fastly's platform described

Fastly's latest 10-K report

Fastly's long-term financial performance

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fastly's quarterly financial performance

Seeking Alpha

Fastly quarterly performance

Seeking Alpha

Fastly's upcoming quarterly earnings

Seeking Alpha

Fastly's balance sheet

Seeking Alpha

FSLY valuation multiples

Seeking Alpha

DCF valuation of FSLY

Author's calculations

FSLY DCF valuation optimistic

Author's calculations

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.35K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.