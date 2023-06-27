Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Headwinds Are Now Likely To Pressure The Stock Price (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 27, 2023 10:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • Apple stock downgraded to "Hold" due to slightly overvalued price levels and a challenging market environment.
  • Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is expected to be a niche product, with sales comparable to the Mac segment.
  • Risks include softening demand, high growth expectations, and potential loss of pricing power and customer loyalty.

Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino

Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

My first article about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which I shared a quarter ago, worked out well. The stock price appreciation significantly outpaced the broad market with about an 18% rally since the call went live.

Dair Sansyzbayev's article about Apple performance

Seeking Alpha

AAPL's quarterly earnings

Seeking Alpha

Apple's quarterly performance

Seeking Alpha

Apple's balance sheet

Seeking Alpha

AAPL valuation multiples

Seeking Alpha

AAPL's DCF valuation

Author's calculations

AAPL DCF valuation scenario 2

Author's calculations

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.36K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

StormanNorman profile picture
StormanNorman
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (1.12K)
You have a typo. $2.8 Billion should be $2.8 Trillion.

Nice article. Safe call. I think you are wrong about Vision Pro.

I believe headwear will evolve into light wear glasses once the problem of power is solved. Apple is at the forefront of this new paradigm and I would think that the billions spent on R&D will bare results.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.