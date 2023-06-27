Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Genuine Parts: A Good Buy At The Current Levels

Jun. 27, 2023 1:41 AM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)
GS Analytics
Summary

  • Genuine Parts Company is expected to benefit from long-term secular demand trends, strategic M&As, and good execution, making it a good investment opportunity.
  • GPC's end markets are supported by various secular trends, such as the emerging electric vehicle market, onshoring manufacturing, and increasing automation across businesses.
  • The company's stock is currently trading below its historical averages, making it an attractive buy with promising growth prospects and an attractive dividend yield of 2.38%.

Woman in a spare parts store in a car workshop examines the boxes and selects the different parts

July Alcantara/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is well-positioned to deliver sales growth supported by long-term secular demand trends in its end markets such as aging vehicles, increasing miles driven, the complexities of advancing car

GPC’s Historical Net Sales

GPC’s Historical Net Sales (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

EV opportunity

EV opportunity (GPC Investor Day Presentation Slide)

GPC's Sales Growth Target

GPC's Sales Growth Target (GPC Investor Day presentation Slide)

GPC’s Historical Gross Margin and Total Segment Profit Margin

GPC’s Historical Gross Margin and Total Segment Profit Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

GS Analytics
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 2:18 AM
Premium
Comments (1.44K)
GPC at $84.20 is one of the original components of my IRA and accounts for about three percent of the portfolio's overall investment. I'd add a little more at a lower price.
