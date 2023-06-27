Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SpartanNash: Earnings Jeopardized By Interest Expenses

Jun. 27, 2023 1:49 AM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)
Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
188 Followers

Summary

  • SpartanNash faces headwinds due to rising interest rates and high debt, impacting its operating income and earnings.
  • The company's valuation doesn't justify the risk yet, and it needs to improve margins and reduce debt.
  • SpartanNash's dividend appears secure with a 4% yield, but investors should wait for signs of improvement before considering a position.

hämärtynyt supermarketin käytävä

Fascinadora/iStock via Getty Images

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is a grocery wholesaler and retailer. With razor thin operating margins the company is currently taking a hit from the rising interest rate environment. While the company has interesting characteristics from a value and

Historical interest expense, operating income and EBT.

Historical interest expense, operating income and EBT. (Tikr)

Benefits of transformation programs.

Benefits of transformation programs. (Company material)

Forward looking multiples and dividend yield.

Forward looking multiples and dividend yield. (Tikr)

Cash flow and dividend per share.

Cash flow and dividend per share. (Tikr)

This article was written by

Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
188 Followers
I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.