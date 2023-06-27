Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Longer-Term Treasury Yields To Rise Amid Flood Of Issuance While Fed, Foreign Buyers, U.S. Banks Unload

Jun. 27, 2023 2:04 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.28K Followers

Summary

  • The net new issuance will pull liquidity out of other markets and put upward pressure on short-term Treasury yields and on other interest rates.
  • The Treasury will soon have to issue more longer-term debt by increasing the auction sizes, to keep the proportion of Treasury bills in its pile of total marketable securities from ballooning out of whack.
  • The market's refusal to play along so far has made the Fed’s job a lot more difficult.

rise of the treasury yield

franckreporter

Long-term Treasury yields have been far lower than short-term Treasury yields for a year, as the Fed pushed up its short-term policy rates, but the Treasury market has refused to play along, and long-term Treasury yields have been slow in following. But

Treasury Securities, Fed Balance Sheet

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.28K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.