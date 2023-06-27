Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qualcomm: Attractive Value Despite The Cyclical Downturn

Jun. 27, 2023 2:59 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)
InSight Analytics
Summary

  • Qualcomm has reported recent quarter financial results with significant declines as expected.
  • The company is registering a drawdown in profitability, while not cutting back on investments in technology leadership.
  • QCOM delivers quality through profitability resilience, diversification efforts, synergy potential, innovations and stellar growth prospects from 5G and generative AI diffusion.
  • Valuation is floating around attractive levels and provides up to 25% and 60% upside potential to mean reverting and fair value levels, respectively.

Qualcomm Office Building in San Diego, California

AutumnSkyPhotography

Downturn in handset shipments is weighting on Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to record a noticeable decrease in financials in the quarter ended March 2023, although the company met its own forecasts for revenue and net profit. The lower-than-expected recovery in

Financial results

Financial results (company reports)

Smartphone shipments growth

Smartphone shipments growth (IDC; prepared by author)

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

TTM EV/EBITDA trend

TTM EV/EBITDA trend (Seeking Alpha)

Data by YCharts

My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

