Mortgage REITs: High-Yield Risk And Opportunity

Summary

  • Recovering from a sharp sell-off in the wake of the Silicon Valley and First Republic Bank collapses, Mortgage REITs have rebounded as turmoil across interest rate markets has calmed.
  • Distress in the commercial and residential real estate markets has been more isolated than the 'scary' magazine covers would suggest. Outside of urban office properties, default rates remain near pre-pandemic lows.
  • Dividend cuts have come as a 'ripple' rather than a 'wave.' 10 of 40 mREITs have reduced their dividends this year, but industry-wide payouts are only-down about 5% year-to-date.
  • The squeeze on highly-levered private market portfolios is still in the early innings, but an orderly unwind remains the base case. Public equity REITs with balance sheet firepower should eventually scoop up many debt-burdened privately-held assets.
  • 'Boring' Is Good: Like high-yield corporate credit, mortgage REITs are highly sensitive to macroeconomic shocks, but several higher-quality mREITs appear overly discounted and poised to deliver attractive income-heavy total returns as COVID-era shocks dissipate.
  • Hoya Capital Income Builder members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

key in hands against the background of construction of a modern building

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

REIT Rankings: Mortgage REITs

This is an abridged version of the full report and rankings published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on June 24th.

mortgage REITs 2021

Hoya Capital

Best known for their hearty dividend yields that often

equity vs mortgage REITs

Hoya Capital

mortgage REIT spreads

Hoya Capital

mortgage REIT interest rates

Hoya Capital

mortgage REIT risks

Hoya Capital

residential mREITs

Hoya Capital

subprime mortgages

Hoya Capital

mortgage REITs 20240

Hoya Capital

commercial mREITs

Hoya Capital

CMBS deliquency

Hoya Capital

mreit office

Hoya Capital

mortgage REIT dividend hikes 2023

Hoya Capital

mREIT earnings

Hoya Capital

mortgage REITs

Hoya Capital

mREIT earnings 2022

Hoya Capital

mortgage REITs

Hoya Capital

residential mREITs

Hoya Capital

commercial mREIT risks

Hoya Capital

REIT same store NOI

Hoya Capital

high dividend yield index

Hoya Capital

