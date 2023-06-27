Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

APAC Tourism Surges In First Half Of 2023

Jun. 27, 2023 3:01 AM ETEPP, GMF, AIA, FPA, AAXJ, ASEA, DVYA, EEMA, FLAX, BBAX, HAUZ, CUBS, ADIV, VPL, IPAC, THD, EPHE, EWM, EWS, EWA, FLAU, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, FLHK, EWH
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • The pace at which APAC economies reopened their borders has varied significantly, although most had reopened for international tourist travel by late 2022.
  • As COVID-19 border restrictions were gradually relaxed in Thailand and also in many of Thailand's largest tourism source countries during 2022, international tourism showed a significant improvement during the second half of the year.
  • In 2019, prior to the onset of the pandemic, total international tourism visits to Australia had reached 9.4 million visits for the full calendar year.
  • Beyond the near-term recovery of the APAC tourism industry to similar levels of activity as prior to the pandemic, the medium-term outlook is for a return to rapid growth in both domestic and international tourism visits.

Suitcase and luggage kept on floor at resort

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There have been significant headwinds to Asia-Pacific (APAC) merchandise exports during the first half of 2023 due to weak growth in key export markets. However, the strong rebound in international tourism inflows evident in the first half of

S&P Global Tourism & Recreation Output & New Orders

S&P Global PMI

Thailand International Tourism Visitors

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.83K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.