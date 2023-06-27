maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has reported a 2% decline in the revenue of its cloud division in the recent quarter. There has been a steady slowdown in the cloud business of Alibaba due to regulatory and macroeconomic challenges. However, the cloud divisions of almost all major providers in the US have also reported a decline in YoY growth rate in recent quarters. Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS YoY growth rate fell to 16% in the recent quarter from 33% a year ago. Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) have also reported a slowdown in cloud revenues due to macroeconomic challenges. In the previous article, a detailed analysis was done of the impact of these macroeconomic challenges.

Prior to the pandemic, Alibaba Cloud reported 62% YoY growth rate in the December quarter of 2019. This shows that once the macroeconomic environment improves and regulatory obstacles reduce, we could see a much better growth trajectory in Alibaba Cloud. The recent announcement of the spinoff is very good news for the cloud business of Alibaba. The regulatory challenges for the standalone cloud business are likely to be significantly lower than the entire company. The management would also be able to focus on this business to deliver better growth and margins.

Alibaba Cloud had annualized revenue base of over $10 billion with EBITA margin of 2%. The future valuation of this business depends a lot on the YoY growth shown by the company in the next few quarters. If the YoY growth increases to over 20%, the standalone valuation of Alibaba Cloud could reach $250 billion by 2030. Alibaba stock looks quite cheap when we look at the growth potential of its cloud division.

Across the board fall in cloud business

Geopolitical tensions, inflation, and overall uncertainty led many customers to rein in their cloud purchases. This has affected Alibaba Cloud and almost all the major cloud providers including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Amazon’s recent bull run has been checked by new doubts over the future growth trend in AWS. In the year-ago quarter, AWS reported 33% YoY growth which has fallen to 16% in the recent quarter. There has been a massive hit on the margins of AWS. This shows that the recent macroeconomic challenges have created strong headwinds for all cloud providers.

Company Filings

Figure 1: Steady decline in growth and margins of AWS in last few quarters. Source: Amazon Filings

The YoY revenue growth of AWS in Q4 2021 was 40% while operating income growth was 46%. There has been a steady decline in these key metrics over the last few quarters. In the recent quarter, the YoY revenue growth was 16% while operating income fell by 26% compared to year-ago quarter. This shows that the macroeconomic challenges are not limited to a particular geography or company. Almost all cloud providers are facing headwinds.

Brighter future ahead

The macroeconomic situation seems to be getting better as inflation is tamed. The recent hype around AI is also a good tailwind for cloud providers as it will force more companies to move IT onsite. Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy recently mentioned that over 90% of Global IT spending is still on-premises. AI tools and chips are very expensive to develop for smaller companies. Growth in AI tools will inevitably force many of them to move their IT operations onsite.

Alibaba is developing a number of AI tools including large language models to improve its services. The long-term impact on Alibaba Cloud should be quite positive as more clients move their operations to cloud.

The spinoff of Alibaba Cloud is a major event for the company. One of the reasons behind the regulatory issues for Alibaba was the fact that it was becoming too big to fail. This gave too much power in the hands of Alibaba’s executives according to regulators. Another challenge for Alibaba was that regulation for a single business would be felt across all business segments, even if they are not remotely associated with the business facing regulatory headwinds. This happened when the IPO of Ant Group was canceled. The cloud business does not have close links with the financial arm of Alibaba but it also felt the regulatory headwinds.

A standalone Alibaba Cloud business is a much better option from a regulatory standpoint. Alibaba Cloud has also started giving positive margins which reduces the need to depend on the resources of parent Alibaba.

Increased focus of the management

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang will pass the torch to Eddie Wu and focus on cloud operations. The spinoff will also create more independent management that is responsible for a single business segment. The cloud business will play a major role in unlocking the value within Alibaba and the recent management changes show that the company is giving a high priority to this segment.

Company Filings

Figure 2: Decline in Alibaba Cloud revenue in recent quarter. Source: Alibaba Filings

In the recent quarter, the YoY revenue fell by 2% and EBITA was $56 million or 2% margin. However, this decline does not reflect the potential of this segment. As mentioned above, Alibaba Cloud was facing significant macroeconomic and regulatory challenges. Both these headwinds should subside in the next few quarters, which can help the company deliver a better growth trajectory.

Company Filings

Figure 3: Revenue and growth rate of Alibaba Cloud in December quarter of 2019. Source: Alibaba Filings

Prior to the pandemic, Alibaba Cloud was showing a rapid growth rate. It had quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion and YoY growth rate of 62% in December quarter of 2019. This growth rate was higher than Amazon and many other cloud providers. There is a good potential to reignite the growth rate within Alibaba Cloud in the next few quarters which will make it a key bullish driver for the stock.

Impact on Alibaba stock

Alibaba stock is trading at a PS ratio of 1.7 compared to an average of 10 prior to the bearish correction which began in the last quarter of 2020 due to the cancellation of Ant Group’s IPO. The current spinoff announced by the company is likely announced after getting the blessing of the regulators. Alibaba Cloud as a single independent company would gain a lot due to reduced regulatory pressure. Under good macroeconomic situation and without regulatory issues, Alibaba Cloud reported 62% YoY growth in December 2019 quarter.

Even at a more modest 20% YoY growth rate, Alibaba Cloud should reach close to $50 billion in annualized revenue rate by 2030. The cloud industry is far from saturation and AI should be another tailwind that increases the growth potential. There is no peer comparison but if we assign over half of the total valuation of Amazon to AWS, then the cloud unit has a standalone PS ratio of 8 on annual revenue base of $80 billion. Even at a modest PS ratio of 5 to 6, Alibaba Cloud could be worth $250 billion to $300 billion by 2030, if the revenue base reaches close to $50 billion.

YCharts

Figure 4: Alibaba’s PS ratio and YoY revenue growth rate in the last five years. Source: YCharts

Alibaba is trading at the lowest PS ratio since its IPO. A big reason is the slowdown in revenue growth and the regulatory challenges faced by the company. Opening up the economy in China after the pandemic should be a tailwind for the company. The recent spinoff announcement is also a major signal of the lower regulatory obstacles faced by the company.

Alibaba Cloud already has an annualized revenue rate of over $10 billion. There are a lot of tailwinds for this segment which should allow the business to report better growth rates in the next few quarters. This should help the business gain a better standalone valuation after spinoff and also increases the growth potential of Alibaba stock.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba Cloud reported negative 2% YoY growth in the recent quarter. The slowdown in Alibaba Cloud growth has matched the slowdown in cloud growth in other big providers like AWS, Microsoft, Google, and others. Macroeconomic challenges have been a major reason behind this slowdown as higher inflation and recession fears reduced cloud spending.

The future appears to be a lot brighter due to growth of AI tools, better regulatory environment, and improvement in macroeconomic situation. It is likely that Alibaba Cloud could deliver YoY growth rate of more than 20% over the next few years which should allow this business segment to reach revenue base of $50 billion by 2030. At a modest PS ratio of 5 or 6, the standalone valuation of this segment should be over $250 billion by 2030. This makes Alibaba stock a good growth option to consider at the current price.