Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rio Tinto: Balancing Cyclical Payouts With Commodity Market Remaining Volatile

Jun. 28, 2023 10:00 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.04K Followers

Summary

  • RIO's stock prices have moderated in line with the iron ore spot prices since the commodity comprises a large part of its EBITDA thus far.
  • For now, the long-term contracts suggest a new normal in iron ore prices through 2024, potentially lifting its top and bottom line, with China's import YTD looking promising as well.
  • However, China's commitment to expand steel scrap usage may potentially erode the long-term demand for the commodity.
  • Then again, RIO is also diversifying into copper and lithium carbonate production, capitalizing on the global electrification trend through 2050.
  • In any case, the commodity market's cyclical nature and the stock's semi-annual variable dividends may not suit all income investors.

Balance concept with balls - extended

PM Images

This Highly Cyclical Commodity Investment Thesis May Not Be Suitable For Everyone

We previously covered Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in November 2022, suggesting that the cooling property market in the US and China's Zero Covid Policy might

Iron Ore Spot Prices

Trading Economics

Recent Contract Rates For Iron Ores

Market Watch

RIO's Segment Performance In 2022

Seeking Alpha

RIO 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.04K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.