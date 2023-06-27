Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Can Commodity Stocks Ride Out Demand Uncertainty?

Jun. 27, 2023 3:29 AM ETDBB, JJMTF, BCIM, DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, REMX, GDX, GDXJ, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, SIL, SLVP, SILJ, XME, COPX
Summary

  • Commodity prices mixed as recession and weak China demand outweigh supply limits.
  • Companies may be in a better position to handle the weakness than in the past.
  • Balance sheets are stronger than in previous cycles.

Digitally Generated Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display

cemagraphics

Recession fears and tepid demand from China have weighed on commodities, but according to Jennifer Nowski, Portfolio Manager with TD Asset Management, firms may be better positioned to weather the weakness than in the past. She explains to MoneyTalk Live's Greg Bonnell.

