Axos Financial: 3 Factors To Monitor In Coming Months

Jun. 27, 2023 1:00 PM ETAxos Financial, Inc. (AX)2 Comments
Summary

  • Axos Financial is undervalued but has high-risk loans, above-average deposit costs, and a declining net interest spread.
  • The bank's loan portfolio is heavily weighted towards the risky CRE specialty segment, and its loan-to-deposit ratio remains high.
  • Axos does not issue dividends, which may make it unattractive to some investors.

Aerial view of Axos office building in University City, San Diego

Thomas De Wever/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its market capitalization is about $2 billion and overall it is a traditional bank in its operations. In fact, net loans, cash and

Axos Financial Q3 2023

Axos Financial Q3 2023

Axos Financial Q3 2023

Axos Financial Q3 2023

Axos Financial Q3 2023

Axos Financial Q3 2023

Axos Financial Q3 2023

Axos Financial Q3 2023

Comments (2)

Today, 2:01 PM
Always great to see a new write up on AX. Thanks.

(1) "is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada."
Not really. That is what they write down, but the upper management and most employees are still in San Diego.

(2) " overall it is a traditional bank in its operations."
This is not correct. Axos is an online-only bank with no teller salaries/property taxes/heat-air conditioning/etc. This means it has significantly lower costs and a measurably higher margin than most banks. I know of only 3 other publicly traded online-only banks. So not very "traditional". Rather AX is very innovative and the future of banking.

Other aspects of its operations (such as its assets) could perhaps be considered somewhat "traditional". But alternatively, on funding sources it has unique and useful differentiation from regular banks if we care to dive in to it. Little about AX is "traditional" really.

(3) "The quality of deposits is the main issue for a bank since these funds are the basis of the banking business. If customers do not deposit money, the bank does not have the funds to grant financing to another customer. "
That is just pure scaremongering in the case of this bank because AX still has over a billion in deposits off its balance sheet. Earning interest at other banks. The odds of AX running out of deposits is closer to zero than almost any other US bank.

(4) "but Axos has shown very bad deposit beta." Not really. Axos went from having mind-numbingly high non-interest-bearing-deposits (basically free capital for to AX), to having extremely high non-interesting-bearing-deposits. 20% non-interest-bearing deposits (I calculate it at over 24%) is a "problem" almost every other bank would die to have. Are we really going to ding AX for still being great (best ?) on its level of non-interest-bearing-deposits - but just not as great as before? And a change that AX fully expected and was prepared for? Seems harsh to me.

(5) "It is difficult to assume that the cost of deposits could rise much further, since it is already much higher than the average for regional banks, 1.56 percent. "
(A) NIM is what matters - not the cost of deposits. And AX NIM is over 4%.
(B) AX is NOT a regional bank, it is all the USA.
(C) The AX business model is to *purposefully* have higher costs (better returns to the customer) than 90% of all other banks. This makes customers very happy. And it doesn't hurt AX to make its customers happy - because look at that NIM. AX shares with its customers some of its lower-cost operating model. On purpose. That isn't a negative. That is a positive. For everybody.

(6) "Should the Fed raise the Fed Funds Rate to 6-7 percent, the consequences could be devastating for Axos' deposits; this is an unlikely but not impossible scenario."
Absolute total unsupported nonsense. Sorry, just have to say it. See (3) for the primary counterargument, and (5) for why AX costs are entirely under their control and not being forced on them by external economics.
Dan100k
Today, 1:54 PM
You totally forgot their fee income business. Outlook is excellent and it has contributed most of income growth after FED started raising rates
