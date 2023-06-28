Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NatWest: Cheap U.K. Bank, As Long As The Economy Doesn't Tank

Jun. 28, 2023 9:00 AM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG)
Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • Natwest shares appear cheap with a dividend yield of around 6%, but the bank's dividend history is erratic and future payouts may not be consistent.
  • The bank's current valuation could be a long-term bargain if the UK economy remains stable and borrower defaults do not increase significantly.
  • However, concerns about the UK economy and rising interest rates make the medium-term risk outlook for UK banks unfavorable, leading to a "hold" rating for Natwest.

Bank branch of Natwest Bank in London, England, United Kingdom

J2R

NatWest

U.K. bank NatWest (NYSE:NWG) has continued to perform well, and its shares look cheap right now, along with those of its peer group.

I do not like the medium-term risk outlook for U.K. banks, though, given the weak British economy

Natwest Q1 results summary

company announcement

Natwest ordinary dividend history

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

This article was written by

Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.86K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.