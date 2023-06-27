Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

I have covered Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Strategic Transformation Program

Following the release of another set of weak quarterly results last month, shares of cash-strapped specialty renewable products developer Amyris hit a new all-time low of $0.55 but have recovered quite meaningfully over the past month likely due to a combination of market participants' increased risk appetite and hopes for the recently announced strategic transformation program to result in the company becoming a viable business without the requirement to undergo bankruptcy proceedings (emphasis added by author):

Amyris (...) today announced that its Board of Directors has engaged the Business Recovery Services unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") and established a subcommittee of the Board (the "Restructuring Committee"), made up of three independent directors, working with Management, to execute on a transformation program to accelerate improvements to the Company's cost and capital structure and liquidity. The Company recently communicated during its Q1 2023 earnings call on May 9 that it had initiated a strategic review of all aspects of its cost structure in support of its Fit-to-Win initiatives. Over the past several weeks, Management has been working closely with PwC to define a transformation program that was reviewed and endorsed by the Company's Board during its most recent meeting. The Company has established a Transformation Office which is supported by PwC and oversees various workstreams to deliver the Company's planned cost reduction target of approximately $250 million from cost of goods sold, operating expense, including a reduction in force, and a simplification of its business portfolio.

Recent Debt Defaults Have Been Addressed

In addition, Amyris managed to enter into loan amendments with its principal secured lenders, Foris Ventures, LLC ("Foris"), an entity affiliated with billionaire and largest shareholder John Doerr who also serves as a director of the company and DSM Finance B.V. ("DSM").

As a result, maturities have been extended well into 2024 and all existing defaults have been waived.

The company also secured up to $50 million in additional loan commitments from Anesma Group LLC, another entity affiliated with John Doerr.

Assuming the loan to be fully drawn by the end of Q2, entities affiliated with John Doerr will have accumulated an aggregate $220 million in secured debt principal.

Following a recent earn-out payment, secured debt principal held by DSM has been reduced to approximately $74 million.

CEO Resignation and Workforce Reduction

On Monday, Amyris announced the resignation of long-standing President and CEO John Melo and the appointment of CFO Han Kieftenbeld as interim CEO.

Company Presentation

In addition, the company also announced a global workforce reduction without providing specific details:

Amyris (...) today announced that John Melo has resigned from his role as President & Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company's Board of Directors has appointed Han Kieftenbeld as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kieftenbeld will remain as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The Company also announced a global reduction in force as an important step towards its previously announced cost reduction targets. (...) As announced earlier this month, the Company has engaged the Business Recovery Services unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PWC") to guide its transformation efforts. As part of this process, the Company aims to deliver Fit-to-Win cost actions of approximately $250 million. This effort includes optimizing the costs of goods sold, reducing operating expenses and streamlining the business portfolio. "We are making tough choices including the decision to implement a reduction in force which we are executing today. We thank our departing employees for their efforts, dedication and contributions to Amyris," said Han Kieftenbeld, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Amyris. "I want to thank the Board for placing confidence in me to lead Amyris through this next phase. I will work closely with my leadership team and colleagues globally to set out a path towards profitable growth and sustained cash generation."

Amyris also disclosed details of the separation agreement with CEO John Melo in an 8-K filing with the SEC (emphasis added by author):

(...) Pursuant to the Separation Agreement, Mr. Melo resigned from his role as the Company’s President & CEO and as a director of the Board effective June 26, 2023, and Mr. Melo’s employment with the Company will cease as of June 30, 2023 (the “Separation Date”). This mutual agreement was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices. Pursuant to the Separation Agreement and subject to terms and conditions set forth therein, Mr. Melo will receive the following: (i) twenty-four (24) months of his regular base salary until June 30, 2025; and (ii) twenty-four (24) months of COBRA insurance premiums paid by the Company following the Separation Date (collectively, the “Severance Payments”); provided that, in the event Mr. Melo secures full-time employment in the last six (6) months of his 24-month severance period, his Severance Payments will terminate immediately. In addition, Mr. Melo has entered into a Consulting Agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”), whereby Mr. Melo may provide advisory services to the Company on an as-needed basis at a rate of $375 per hour. Either party may terminate the Consulting Agreement at any time upon notice to each other. During the term of such Consulting Agreement, Mr. Melo’s option awards will continue to vest and remain exercisable. Mr. Melo’s outstanding performance-based restricted stock unit awards will be terminated as of the Separation Date.

Quite frankly, I am surprised by the fact that the company has abstained from filing the entire separation agreement as well as an overview of the charges associated with the global workforce reduction which are likely to be material.

Under normal circumstances one would have expected the company to announce the initiation of a search for a new permanent CEO but apparently the Board of Directors has been holding back on this task for now.

In addition, the appointment of CFO Han Kieftenbeld who has backed basically all of the CEO's overly optimistic forecasts in recent years to interim CEO might give the impression of fighting fire with fire to many of Amyris' badly stricken shareholders.

On the flip side, the company just commenced a major restructuring initiative with key decisions on potential asset sales, business closures, strategic partnerships and additional headcount reductions requiring the involvement of an experienced senior officer with a background in finance.

At least in my opinion, Mr. Kieftenbeld is likely to stay at the helm at least until the framework for the all new Amyris has been established but I would be surprised to see him remaining CFO of the restructured company given his ugly track record as a sidekick to the former CEO.

Indications for a restructuring under Chapter 11

The key question remains: Will the company be able to address its capital structure and liquidity needs without undergoing chapter 11 proceedings?

At least when judging by the trading price of the company's unsecured convertible bonds, noteholders appear to have a strong opinion:

Finra

Applying the trading price to the $690 million in outstanding convertible notes, investors are currently expecting to recover just $163 million or less than 25% of the principal amount.

Please note that in bankruptcy, even unsecured creditors rank well ahead of common shareholders:

O'Bryan Law Offices

Under the so-called "Absolute Priority Rule", claims towards the bottom of the hierarchy in the table above should not receive any money from the debtor until the claims towards the top receive full recovery. Based on this process, the claims at the bottom often receive little to no money. This hierarchy is a “fair and equitable” treatment plan for creditors according to the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

On the flip side, the convertible notes won't be due before late 2026 and related-party debt owed to John Doerr and DSM might very well be restructured out of court.

But what will be left of Amyris' operations upon completion of the current "strategic transformation" and how much debt will the restructured company be able to afford?

On the Q1 conference call, management pointed to anticipated proceeds of between $50 million and $100 million from a new biomanufacturing joint venture currently under negotiation and another $100 million from the sale of certain consumer brands.

In addition, the company hopes to advance proceeds of up to $350 million from future performance-based earn-outs and milestone payments related to recent strategic transactions.

In contrast to management, I do not expect material cash proceeds from any of these efforts as already discussed in great detail in my last update on the company in May.

So without meaningful cash proceeds from non-core asset sales and the potential contribution of the incomplete Brazil plant to a new biomanufacturing joint venture as well as considering the low likelihood of advancing earn-out payments, Amyris would require alternative funding sources.

At least in my opinion, selling core consumer brands like Biossance doesn't make much sense in the current market environment, particularly after the brand recorded negative growth in Q1.

While selling the entire portfolio of consumer brands would likely result in material sales proceeds, the move would leave Amyris with less than $100 million in annual revenues from technology licenses, R&D collaborations and ingredient sales and require additional molecule sales on a regular basis to fund the company.

While Amyris has been able to complete a number of material transactions in recent years, the value of the remaining molecule portfolio and development pipeline remains entirely unclear at this point.

At this point, I would expect the company to restructure around a few core consumer brands while increasing its efforts to advance and monetize its molecule pipeline and portfolio.

But consumer brands require ongoing marketing support as evidenced by the year-over-year sales decrease experienced in Q1 which was partially attributed to a lack of media spend.

While cash usage should start to benefit from the company's cost cutting measures in the second half of the year, Amyris will likely have to shoulder a material amount of severance payments as well as the ongoing fees billed by PwC.

As a result, I don't see a path to free cash flow generation anytime soon which is likely to leave Amyris at the mercy of John Doerr well into next year.

For the second half of 2023, the company is likely to require at least $100 million in additional capital. Assuming John Doeer continues to fund Amyris' capital needs, his secured debt holdings could reach $320 million by year-end.

Under a potential restructuring scenario, Doerr could use his secured debt holdings in combination with a required debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing to grab a much larger stake in the restructured company than currently owned by him by successfully negotiating a restructuring support with fellow secured creditor DSM and a majority of convertible noteholders.

In this case, a plan of reorganization could be approved by the court within weeks following the bankruptcy filing but even in case a majority of unsecured creditors dissent to the proposed plan of reorganization, the bankruptcy court might very well require them to comply with the proposed plan by imposing the so-called "cram-down" provision of the bankruptcy code.

Please note that equity holders subject to a proposed wipe-out are usually "deemed to reject" the plan of reorganization and are not entitled to vote on it.

Bankruptcy is not certain

While in my opinion, there's a high likelihood of the company restructuring under chapter 11, bankruptcy is not absolute by any means as John Doerr might very well continue to just throw good money after the bad here.

Moreover, in contrast to my expectations, Amyris might succeed in raising material funds from potential near-term divestitures and strategic partnerships thus reducing or even eliminating the need for additional capital injections by John Doerr.

With the convertible notes not maturing before late 2026, the company still has more than three years to become a viable business with the ability to refinance or even repay its debt obligations when they come due.

Bottom Line

While John Melo is out, new interim CEO Han Kieftenbeld has had its fair share of management's constant pattern of overpromise and underdeliver in recent years but considering the company's recently commenced restructuring efforts, an experienced CFO with deep knowledge of the company is likely required at the helm right now.

At this point, I do not expect Amyris to raise material cash proceeds from its efforts to reduce the consumer brand portfolio, a potential contribution of the incomplete Brazil plant to a new biomanufacturing joint venture or the targeted advance of future earn-out payments.

As a result, the company will likely remain on life support by John Doerr for the time being but additional funding is likely to result in even more secured debt being accumulated by entities affiliated with Doerr.

Under a potential bankruptcy scenario, Doerr would likely be required to inject more cash in the form of a super-senior DIP-financing but in combination with his existing secured debt holdings might come out with a substantially larger stake in the restructured company as compared to his current equity holdings in the ailing Amyris.

That said, bankruptcy is not a given by any means as, in contrast to my expectations, Amyris might still succeed in raising material funds from potential near-term divestitures and strategic partnerships thus reducing or even eliminating the need for additional capital injections by John Doerr.

Even in case of further material funding required by John Doerr, the company's largest shareholder might very well continue to just throw good money after bad without utilizing bankruptcy proceedings to take control of Amyris.

Based on my ongoing expectation for the company to restructure in chapter 11, I am reiterating my "Sell" rating on Amyris' shares.