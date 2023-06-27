Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amyris: Company Separates From Long-Standing CEO Amid Ongoing Restructuring Efforts - Sell

Jun. 27, 2023
Summary

  • Earlier this month, cash-strapped specialty renewable products developer Amyris announced a strategic transformation program to improve the company's cost and capital structure and liquidity.
  • Secured debtholders agreed to amend the terms of existing credit facilities and waive existing defaults.
  • The company also secured up to $50 million in additional loan commitments from Anesma Group LLC, an entity affiliated with director and largest shareholder John Doerr.
  • On Monday, Amyris announced the resignation of long-standing President and CEO John Melo and the appointment of CFO Han Kieftenbeld as interim CEO as well as a global reduction in headcount.
  • Amyris is likely to remain on life support by John Doerr for the time being, but additional funding would result in even more secured debt being accumulated by entities affiliated with Doerr, which provides him the chance to grab an even larger stake in a potential bankruptcy.

Biossance Celebrates The Clean Academy Launch With Jonathan Van Ness

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Note:

I have covered Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Strategic Transformation Program

Following the release of another set of weak quarterly

Melo / Kieftenbeld

Company Presentation

Convertible Bonds

Finra

Chapter 11 Waterfall

O'Bryan Law Offices

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.81K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

e
energyguy921
Today, 4:41 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.84K)
It’s amazing to me how people throw good money after bad.
The biggest winner here is the departing ceo that receives a 2 year golden handshake.
z
zelhar
Today, 4:39 AM
Comments (334)
This stock is an obvious zero.
