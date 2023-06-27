Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 Sentiment Indicators Point To Higher Prices

Jun. 27, 2023 4:27 AM ETQQQ, SH, SPY, VOO, VTI, VTV
Michael James McDonald
Summary

  • Two Sentiment indicators suggest that the current market rally is not over, as there are not enough bullish investors yet.
  • Both the UltraPro Bear-Bull Buying Ratio and the ProShare S&P 500 short fund indicate that a major market decline is unlikely at this time.
  • A 5% market correction may occur, but the longer-term uptrend will remain intact until there are more bulls and fewer bears.

Chart concept is shown by businessman

Why markets go opposite to what people expect

Sentiment indicators are based on the investment principle that when the vast majority of people expect something to happen, the opposite usually happens. It's easy to understand why. It's because economic conditions or earnings

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

The ProShares ULTRAPRO bear to bull buying ratio (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

Average daily buying in the ProShares Short Fund (SH) as a percent of assets (Sentiment King)

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

