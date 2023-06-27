Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Legal & General: Attractive Dividend And Valuation

Jun. 27, 2023 4:40 AM ETLegal & General Group Plc (LGGNY)
Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • Legal & General's share price has been drifting south, resulting in an attractive yield of 8.6%.
  • The company has a solid business trajectory, focusing on retirement and pension products, and strong dividend prospects.
  • Despite recent lackluster share price performance, the current valuation is seen as a bargain with potential for both dividend income and share price appreciation.

Businessman with an umbrella protects a red doll

William_Potter

U.K. based financial services group Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY) has seen its share price drifting south lately, meaning it now has a yield of 8.6%. I regard that as attractive, rate the shares a "buy" (as I did in my most recent piece

Legal & General capital returns

Source: company final results (footnotes omitted)

This article was written by

I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

