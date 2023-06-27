Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Biogen: Highs, Lows, And Mounting Expectations Ahead Of Leqembi Decision

Jun. 27, 2023 5:14 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Biogen will find out in July if the FDA has granted its Alzheimer's drug Leqembi full approval.
  • After the Aduhelm fiasco, Biogen has much to prove in the AD space.
  • Partner Eisai has been handling the approval push and launch - more successfully so far.
  • Major hurdles need to be overcome - reimbursement, safety issues, acceptance of the amyloid reduction thesis, and a major rival in Eli Lilly.
  • Biogen needs a win as older MS drugs lose patent protection - revenues are shrinking but the Pharma remains profitable. Expect a (mild) spike if Leqembi is approved. Bear in mind Biogen does not pay a dividend.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Haggerston BioHealth. Learn More »

A young man"s silhouette is piecing together a jigsaw puzzle. in brain icon concept creativity and innovation

nantakorn jeenpueng

Investment Thesis - Alzheimer's Quest - Biogen's Long And Winding Road To The Cusp Of Full Approval

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a central nervous system ("CNS") focused Pharma whose fortunes and valuation over the past 5 years, if not longer, has been

chart

Biogen Q123 earnings (Biogen Presentation)

chart

Biogen - upcoming catalysts (Biogen earnings presentation)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.35K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.