Where Is The Promised Recession? Be Careful What You Wish For...

Leestat

Janet Yellen, US Secretary of the Treasury, has begun to express optimism that the economy will escape recession. She suggests a slowdown in demand might avoid a recession. The Wall Street Journal has asked what happened to our promised recession? My suggestion is that all such questions or optimistic musings are simply way off base – somewhere between irrelevant and confused. Chart #1 provides context…

Chart 1

Policy reality Vs Illusion (Haver Analytics; FAO Economics)

This chart has four vertical lines. The two thick gray lines to the left define the Covid recession. The black line to the right marks the start of Fed rate hikes. The green line at the right border of the chart marks where the real Fed funds rate is about to turn positive (nominal fed funds>Inflation). The black and green lines are connected with the ‘Arrow of Confusion’ (AOC). The question suggested by this chart is where should the recession countdown start? Most start to count from March of 2022 when Fed rate hikes began (unleash the Kraken!). But…shouldn’t the counting BEGIN AFTER the vertical green line when the real Fed fund funds rate finally turns positive? There is a difference here of some 14 months. IF you expected something to begin to happen 14 months ago but instead it is only going to begin to happen now, you might very well be frustrated in your waiting and not at all be cognizant that the true count down has just begun. Tally Ho!

I believe this adequately explains our current dilemma and the frustration some feel in the absence of recession and of a real growth slowdown. This dilemma fosters some bad analysis as well.

Past Ain’t Prologue…

Historically the Fed would not have parked the fed funds rate at the zero bound. And historically… the Fed would not have watched for a year as inflation surpassed its target rising to nearly double digits before lifting a finger. Both of these conditions help to explain the current dilemma. In past cycles after fourteen months of rate hiking the economy was slowing. But in past cycles the Fed had not glued the Fed funds rate to the zero bound and left it there while inflation accelerated. In the past when the Fed hiked rates it did so from a nominal Fed funds level that already was elevated above the inflation rate (not below it). Usually, the pre-hike situation had the real Fed funds rate already as a small positive. And in the past the Fed did not dally for a year -at any point in the past- before hiking rates.

As a result counting from the start of rate hikes in this cycle leads to a running count that has no historic precedent. NONE. Put another way the months it counts are ‘apples and oranges.’

That is why fourteen months after the rate hiking began the Fed is finally, in April at the cusp of creating a positive real Fed funds rate. Once the Fed funds rate rises above the inflation rate we can call it restrictive. And it is not until the Fed funds rate is restrictive that we should expect the economy to slow.

John Paul Jones: Sir! I have not yet begun to fight!

This is why the WSJ headlines and Janet Yellen’s remark about avoiding a recession are nonsensical. The Fed -IN SOME SENSE- has only just BEGUN to tighten, with all due respect to the nominal fed funds rate.

Caveat! Caveat-isimo!!

The main caveat here is that economics has come to focus on inflation expectations rather than the 12-month trailing inflation rate. And that is now a fly in the ointment. It is more correct to say that getting Fed funds above expected inflation is the start of the Fed tightening. But expectations are hard to measure and pin down. When inflation surges expectations are always much lower than inflation as economic agents generally look for inflation flare-ups to be temporary (except in Turkey, formerly in Latin America and in the case of post WW1 German hyper-inflation. Such things are looked at as anomalies today). And, however we chose to pin down expectations: using market rates, and conditions, or using inflation surveys, it is hard to extract expected inflation. Then once a measure is extracted it is harder to know how firmly participants believe in it. This is the real issue that is usually ignored. Do people have inflation expectations so strongly held that they will act today based on those expectations? In most cases, I think the answer is ‘no.’ The reason for this is that inflation expectations forecast future inflation extremely poorly – extremely poorly. For taking action, that leaves us with current inflation putting the 12-month trailing inflation rate back in business.

Inflation expectations: the record

The table below chronicles US inflation expectations for five years ahead using the University of Michigan Survey. The U of M survey offers a number of metrics on the distribution of expectation estimates that are helpful in understanding what these expectations mean. The survey reports the mean and median. It also reports the cut off for the top 25% of estimates and the cut off for the bottom 25% of estimates. From those cut-offs we can calculate the gap between the 25 percentile upper bound and lower bound that sets the width for the band of the middle 50% of the estimates. In June the width of the middle 50% of the distribution (Width) is FOUR percentage points. That ranks as in the 98.1st percentile since 1990 and 97.3rd percentile since 2000. In other words the middle 50% of the distribution for expectations is extremely wide -rarely wider- based on historic experience. This is not way to argue that inflation expectations are well behaved or anchored. They are only loosely clustered.

Table 1

University of Michigan Survey

Inflation expectations 5 to 10 year ahead (Haver Analytics, FAO Economics)

The mean for inflation five years ahead is 4.3% while median is a much lower 3%- that’s a big difference. But ranked on data since 2000 the mean is at its 99.6 percentile while the median is at its 91.4 percentile. Both of these metrics register very high standings in their historic queue of data- despite differing point estimates. Whatever the point estimate, it is high relative to its own historic experience under both the mean and median measures.

The message from the U of M survey is that inflation expectations are not well behaved and not well-anchored. What you conclude about them depends importantly on how you measure them. This matters because it directs attention away from looking at expectations back to actual inflation. And we know what inflation has been and we also know that inflation does not change all that rapidly (especially the core). This sends us back to the metric of real interest rates using the current Fed funds rate and the 12-month lagging inflation rate. END OF CAVEAT...

Historic guidelines...mistakes were made

Historically monetary policy has made mistakes. That means we can learn from them. In chart #2 we see policy 1964-1988. In the late 1960s into the 1969-70 recession. The real Fed funds rate was at a positive level. Still inflation accelerated into the 1970 recession and after the recession inflation was not convincingly reduced to its prerecession level. Instead, inflation fell briefly after the recession and quickly rose again. Interest rates rose too, but not enough to contain inflation. The margin of Fed funds above inflation was too small, likely because inflation was rising sharply. The 1973-1975 recession resulted from this next Fed tightening. The Fed cut the Fed funds rate too soon in that cycle and by too much while the economy was still in recession and, as a result, the inflation rate again did not fall by enough in the ’73-’75 recession and did not get back even to its (lower but still too-high) pre-recession level. Those results led to another round of inflation rising and interest rates climbing that were still not enough to corral inflation. Not until Fed Chair G William Miller was replaced by Paul Volcker did the Fed get the guts to push Fed funds well above the inflation rate to impact it and reduce it. After 1980 it is clear that the Fed maintained a high increment of fed funds above the trailing 12-month inflation rate. That controlled and reduced inflation – At last!

Chart 2

Early cycles (Haver Analytics FAO Economics)

Chart 3

Later cycles (Have Analytics; FAO Economics)

The Fed continued the practice of keeping Fed funds above inflation until the year 2000 recession. Then, when the Funds rate was cut, it was allowed to stay low in recovery. Fed funds did cycle back above inflation before the 2007 recession. But after that recession Fed funds remained below inflation chronically. And we nonetheless had a long period of ‘price stability’ follow.

This does not look like a policy mistake (many will differ with that assessment). Inflation remained controlled and range-bound until Covid struck and the Covid recession emerged. After that inflation was off to the races…So what do we learn here?

Price stability in the new millennium

From November of 2001 to August of 2020 the inflation rate (Core CPI) hovered between a maximum year-over-year gain of 2.9% and a minimum rise of 0.6%. The average performance was a gain of 1.9%. This was on the CPI. The Fed targets 2% on the PCE. Since the CPI runs hotter than the PCE by about 0.4%, this is like saying the PCE rate rose by1.5% during this period shy of the Fed’s 2% target. But this was with a Fed funds rate kept below the rate of inflation. Policy was ‘accommodative’ and yet there was price stability. The key take-away here is that Fed policy was not creating the inflation discipline , something else was at work.

Things like this are not supposed to happen. The Fed was not vigilant with monetary policy. It did not protect against an inflation rise but inflation was nonetheless well behaved.

Fear of Trump-o-nomics

During this period several things happened. Donald Trump became President, elected in 2016 and there was concern at the Fed his policies would be ‘too stimulative’ for an economy ‘already at full employment.’ This fear motivated the Fed to run a tightening policy and to eventually push fed funds above the inflation rate (by very modest amounts, from late 2018 to mid-2019). Jim Bullard at the St Louis Fed had argued previous to that that the global environment had shifted arguing that the Fed DID NOT HAVE TO HIKE RATES to maintain price stability or hold Fed funds at a higher level. Bullard also noted that if the global picture changed, policy would have to change too. Notably the Fed ignored Bullard and voted to raise rates steadily. When the Fed finally adjusted its five-year framework, it had shifted the emphasis to achieving full employment and downplayed hitting its inflation targets, a nod to the highly competitive global environment it had previously ignored. At the same time the Fed was under growing pressure from progressives to make policy even more stimulative – and to address other ‘social goals.’

Fed members who largely leaned toward a Keynesian interpretation of events, had worried about Trump’s economic stimulus, and hiked rates with inflation below target drank this new Kool Aid. The same group that had voted for a series of Fed rate hikes into 2018 that then stalled the economy and turned to rate cuts later in 2019 as the economy stumbled shifted the Fed's policy focus. The Fed altered its policy framework to emphasize job growth over hitting its inflation target. Then Covid struck. The rest is as they say...history.

A shift to stimulating job growth

The Fed has shifted its focus to creating maximum employment as Trump’s term was ending. Perhaps two decades of prices stability with Fed funds largely below the inflation rate made the Fed complacent about making this shift. Many economists opposed the Fed’s change in language and focus. But when Covid stuck the world changed and the Fed did not see it. Covid changed the global environment and exposed the foolishness of the Fed’s new focus. Under Covid, Fed policy became even more stimulative as fiscal policy was stimulative and the inflation rate went off to the races as labor force participation rates fell sharply and stayed lower as labor productivity also fell.

The BIG Mistake

This is the period when the Fed made the Big Mistake. There was too much stimulus for too long. With Covid and economic lockdowns it is not clear to me why the Fed tried to cut rates at all during this period. But it did and that left interest rates very low, trying to stimulate an economy in the grip of a lockdown; a policy that made no sense…When the Covid recession ended and the economy began to grow, rates were too low, left too low, and with a new focus on unemployment (where the unemployment rate had risen sharply – spiked under Covid) the Fed sat back and let inflation rip, ignoring it, then arguing it would be temporary, and keeping its securities purchase program in place until March of 2022 stimulating a high-inflation economy along the way..

Unrecognized stimulus: The ‘F-Troop’ volunteer

As inflation rose, Fed policy froze. The Fed was uncertain about the state of Covid; it was being pressured by progressives to be less pre-emptive with policy; the Fed suddenly became quite passive on inflation. It denied inflation saying supply chains would repair quickly and delayed hiking rates a full year as inflation sizzled above its PCE target. But the Fed’s new deal was not just a period of extended neutrality as fed funds stayed near zero. Because inflation rose during the rate hike hiatus, the real fed funds rate was driven more deeply into negative territory. From June 2021 to August of 2022, the Fed posted FOURTEEN of the lowest TWENTY monthly Fed funds rates the US economy had produced since 1960. It was period of massive monetary stimulus. This is like the old TV-series ‘F-troop.’ The Fed did not step up and cut rates aggressively. But like in ‘F-troop’ where, when asked for volunteers, everyone in the military formation took a step BACK exposing one poor unknowing soul as an apparent volunteer, rising inflation made a passive policy more aggressive. The Fed held the funds rate steady as inflation surged and the real Fed funds rate was made more stimulative as the Fed did nothing (sometimes 0≠0). Even as the Fed hiked rates in March of 2022 the real Fed funds rate ranked as the fifth lowest on record since 1960. Real fed funds rates have remained negative until May of 2023.

Resilient? Really?

Those trying to call the economy ‘resilient’ because of how it has ‘avoided recession’ are completely confused about how monetary policy works- possibly because this episode is so historically abnormal. The Fed has been engaged in a massive stimulus program that has only just ended in the last month or so. There is no delay in the economy reacting to Fed rate hikes. Nothing reacts that fast to a real tightening. But many policymakers and market participants are confused because they count Fed ‘tightening’ from the first move up in the Fed funds rate. Yet chart #1 clearly shows that even after the first rate hike the economy was experiencing some of the lowest real interest rates (most stimulative economic conditions possible) in the wake of that hike. For a while inflation accelerated year-over-year even faster than the Fed raised rates. Then as the Fed raised rates faster it began to reduce the magnitude of negative real rates (it increased them, by moving them toward zero but still leaving them negative for a long time). As a result, policy has only just turned restrictive and only by a very small among.

One exception…

Sometimes nominal rates do matter. And it’s true in the housing market where mortgage payment affordability trumps the price of a house in purchase decisions. No one (well very few…) buys a house for cash. Houses are bought on credit supported by payments. Payments are a function of the cost of the house, mortgage interest rates, taxes, the tenor of the mortgage and possibly a few other thing (less common options or features, as in the case of specialized mortgages). Payments generally are compared to income making an allowance for the deductibility of taxes and interest payments. These are wholly nominal flows. Home buyers also consider payments for other debt and debt obligations in making home purchase decisions. Not surprisingly in this cycle, with a sharp rise in mortgage rates, the housing market was hit hard initially by the rise in nominal rates. There are signs that the housing market is getting through its period of ‘sticker shock’ on mortgage rates but the rise in house prices has slowed or backtracked as well.

Chart 4

Real and Nominal Fed funds (Haver Analytics; FAO Economics)

The absurdity of the resilience argument

Chart 4 shows the nominal Fed fund rate tracked against the real fed funds rate (deflated by the Core CPI). Note that before the year 2000, with only brief exceptions the real fed funds rate was always positive except for brief periods early in economic recoveries. Then, any rise in the Fed funds rate raised the real fed funds rate higher ABOVE ZERO. But as chart one shows in this cycle it took 14 months from the first hike in fed funds to raise the real Fed funds rate to and above zero in May (not pictured). In the past it made sense to count the impact of tightening from the first Fed rate hike. But not now. Cleary Fed policy has only just become ever so slightly restrictive (blue line! Not the red line line!). There is also an early negative impact in this cycle generated because of the impact of rising nominal rates on housing. Since no one in policy circles seems to be willing to describe this situation in its proper context, it’s entirely possible that they do not understand it. If that is true, we are indeed in a very dangerous situation. Treasury Secretary Yellen’s recent comment on how the economy is looking like it can avoid recession seems quite naïve. However, if the Fed is really going to stop, pause, or string out some further slow rate hikes around current levels, Fed policy simply is not going to get very restrictive at all. In that case, recession might be avoided and, in that case, inflation is unlikely to fall very fast or by very much. Every policy decision has consequences. Be sure to watch how this unfolds since some policymakers are going to be very surprised by events. I fear that the mistakes of the early 1970s (that I chronicle here for that reason) are about to be revisited under the guise of soft-landing. Beware!