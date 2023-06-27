Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Stock Market Likely Keeps Going Up Until This Happens

Jun. 27, 2023 5:50 AM ET1 Comment
Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Fed announced that there might be two more rate hikes this year.
  • Markets last week sold off on the hawkish rhetoric, as many had expected current rates to be terminal.
  • As we point out below, markets tend to rise even while the Fed is increasing Fed Funds rates.
  • "Don't fight the Fed" might not be an accurate assessment today.
  • Interestingly, stocks often peak right as the Fed cuts interest rates and bottom only when they hit the near-zero level.
  • I do much more than just articles at Cash Flow Compounders: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Day trading stocks. Trader studying stock markets on TradingView app.

Daniel Balakov

Likely Event Path of Stocks IF History Is A Guide

Economic data of late has been extremely encouraging. Inflation is cooling off. The Fed paused its rate hike campaign. The "banking crisis" turned out to be a crisis of just a few banks. Economic

Chart

Bloomberg

Chart

Bloomberg

Chart

Bloomberg

Chart

Department of Labor

Chart

The Conference Board

Chart

Bloomberg

Chart

Bloomberg Intelligence

Thanks for reading! Join our service Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World and build a durable, market beating portfolio. I have over 20+ years as an institutional portfolio manager from mutual funds to hedge funds. Our high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks have a proven track record in compounding earnings over time. There we provide our BEST 2-4 ideas per month. Our picks going back to 2011 have produced just under 29% annual returns (TipRanks), roughly twice the market. Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!

This article was written by

Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
12.65K Followers
Buy the best stocks in the world: companies that can compound earnings

I am a former hedge fund portfolio manager who trades for my personal account. I espouse Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. A graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, I lived in NYC for a decade before relocating to the Charlotte, NC area with my family.

I am collaborating with NJ Value Investor on my Marketplace service Cash Flow Compounders.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We do own a few megatechs and may buy or sell them for portfolios we manage.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
drftr
Today, 6:46 AM
Comments (8.1K)
"Interestingly, stocks tend to peak at the first Federal Reserve rate cut, after a series of increases"

I think this is pure logic:

- The market goes up with rates as investors think the fed will soon reverse course and cut

- The market goes down with rates as investors stops their disbelief and now have proof the economy is in dire straits and possibly getting much worse

drftr
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.