The Stock Market Likely Keeps Going Up Until This Happens

Daniel Balakov

Likely Event Path of Stocks IF History Is A Guide

Economic data of late has been extremely encouraging. Inflation is cooling off. The Fed paused its rate hike campaign. The "banking crisis" turned out to be a crisis of just a few banks. Economic data right now look strong across the board, with both manufacturing and service PMI data improving. Even housing prices have started to rise again.

That said, all good things must come to an end. There are some animal spirits running wild, and that often signals a top. While we have no idea when this Goldilocks period ends (strong economic growth, a Fed on hiatus, and solid earnings), we have no doubt that it will.

What typically happens may come as a surprise to those in the "Don't fight the Fed" camp.

Often, stock markets rise during hawkish Federal Reserve periods.

There is usually some selling when the Fed pivots to a stronger-than-anticipated level of hawkish, as it triggered selling in late 2018. But when the economy is growing/earnings going up, stocks usually move higher in tandem. Regardless of what the Fed does.

From 2015 when the Fed began to raise interest rates off of a 0.25% floor, until mid-2019, the Fed raised while the market rallied steadily (up 12.6% annually from then until mid-2019).

Below is the most similar rate increase campaign compared to today. This is a chart of Fed Funds vs the S&P 500 from 2003 to 2010.

Bloomberg

In the blue above, we see the Fed taking rates from 1.0% to 5.25% over a period of 2 years, from 2004 to mid-2006. Looks pretty familiar to today. The S&P is in white above, moving up steadily from 2003 to 2007.

Unlike today, inflation was not a major concern but was well above 2%. In fact, CPI averaged 3.0% from June 2003 to June 2008 with occasional spikes over 4.0%.

Bloomberg

With the onset of the Great Recession in 2008, inflation quickly turned to 2.0% deflation.

But looking back to the first chart above, note that stocks continued to rally throughout the period that the Fed was raising rates. From even the first rate increase to beyond the last (mid-2004 to mid-2007), the S&P grew 40% cumulatively, a respectable 11.9% annually.

Why did the market rally in this time period? Weren't stocks and investors fighting the Fed?

They were, but the market is shortsighted and tends to rally with economic growth and improving earnings. Things didn't get ugly until every leveraged dollar was already long stocks and, in the 2005-2008 bubble, really long housing (with a TON of leverage). There was mania in housing we know, and its implosion left the entire financial system in tatters.

A couple of observations.

1) Lowering rates to 1% sparked the housing boom in 2003. It took until rates got to over 5% plus another year before consumers stopped buying houses. It was a five-year run in housing.

Young investors may not recall, but I can tell you it was a housing bubble unlike any other. Banks entirely abandoned typical underwriting standards and covenants. "Liar loans" became prevalent, where individuals just made up income data to secure a larger mortgage, and banks chose not to check them. "No-doc" loans they called them.

I recall one nurse making $75,000 a year buying a $1 million house and putting 2% down.

Teaser rates also were common and I recall repeatedly receiving unsolicited offers to take equity out of my house (they often mailed you a check, literally). But eventually/gradually, rationality set in, and home prices plummeted. Fear of financial contagion crushed stocks too which fell 55% peak to trough.

We also observe that 2) stocks peaked precisely when the Fed began to cut rates in late 2007. That was well before we really saw signs of a recession.

Finally, 3) the S&P did not find a bottom until they were done lowering rates to zero. That was in March 2009, almost 2 years later.

Fast forward this chart to today. This is the past 5 years.

Bloomberg

We had a hiccup last year as bubble valuations reverted to norms, inflation and war created heightened macro risks. But after valuations normalizing, equities have been strong (up 13% year to date as I write).

Similar to March 2009, in March 2020 stocks bottomed precisely when the Fed took Fed Funds rates to zero. Of course, external factors (Covid) created the selling in the first place, but note that stocks rallied with zero rates throughout the early months of Covid, even when businesses were still shut down and earnings dismal.

The next year's event path could be similar to 2004-2009.

Like in 2006, stocks and the economy are performing quite well even as the Fed raises rates.

As mentioned, earnings are improving, inflation is falling and the economy growing. But, all the leading economic indicators point to growth slowing.

Our view is that it may take a year or two more before higher rates really impact the economy. The economy is like the Titanic and does not simply reverse course in a few months as many seem to think.

So, we may not see a recession hit until 2025, which makes sense if you believe in election-year economics too. That is, it is likely the Fed will do nothing with rates while our government spends in order to boost growth ahead of the 2024 election.

The Fed obviously wants unemployment to increase and slower growth to bring down inflation further. Likely this will eventually trip us into a recession. The Fed raises until something breaks. We don't buy the no-landing scenario (no recession) as we have had 22 recessions in the past 100 years. They are simply unavoidable.

Leading Indicators

Below are some leading indicators:

Department of Labor

According to Odeon, this level of growth in jobless claims has only happened three times this century: the 2001 recession, the 2008-9 Great Recession, and the pandemic in March 2020.

The H.8 banking report out every Friday has also been indicating a slowdown. Loan growth was only 0.4% in the past 13 weeks compared to 4.0% a year ago (as of Friday, June 16th). Deposits fell 3.2% and loan loss reserves increased by 3.5% (compared to a 2.4% reserve release a year ago).

This does not bode well for bank earnings, and the lack of lending is obviously a hindrance to broader economic growth.

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators include 12 forward-looking metrics, which look distinctly negative.

The Conference Board

Net net, if history repeats itself, then the time to cut risk will be shortly after the first time the Fed cuts rates.

We have no idea when that happens obviously, but given the delayed impact of higher rates on the economy, it could be anytime from early 2024 to late 2025. But it is a telling signal that the economy is already weak (with GDP up only 1.3% in Q1). It will also be a sign that inflation has slowed to below their 2% target.

Below is a very long-term chart of trailing twelve-month P/E valuations on the S&P compared to Fed Funds and inflation (CPI).

Bloomberg

Eyeballing this: We are not in bubble valuation territory today, but stocks are not cheap. Valuations are high at 21x TTM earnings for the S&P and a well above average 19.2x 2024 estimates.

In 2007 stocks traded at 17x earnings before plummeting to 10x in 2008 and 2009.

It is worth noting that stocks on average are not as expensive on an equal-weighted basis. The megatech names are skewing multiples higher.

Bloomberg Intelligence

This chart from Bloomberg Intelligence shows that the equal-weighted S&P index is trading at 16x, a bit below the 16.7x pre-pandemic average. BI remarks that the top 5 megacaps are today trading at a 70% valuation premium to the S&P 500 vs a 23% valuation premium pre-2020.

Conclusion

US stocks tend to rally while the Fed is raising rates, especially if done gradually. Interestingly, stocks tend to peak at the first Federal Reserve rate cut, after a series of increases. Earnings ultimately drive equities, and when these start to weaken, then stocks tend to really correct.

We fully expect a recession as they are an unavoidable consequence of market cycles. But we don't necessarily try to time them, nor do we advocate buying popular stocks (e.g. the megatechs when they reach extreme valuations today). There are plenty of high quality growth names still trading at below average valuations that we recommend instead.