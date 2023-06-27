Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3M: The 6% Yield Might Be Doomed, So Buy These Blue-Chips Instead

Jun. 27, 2023 7:05 AM ET3M Company (MMM)PM, USB9 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 3M is likely to end up paying $2 to $3 billion per year in settlement costs.
  • The company's planned spin-off of its medical division adds further uncertainty to its dividend safety and growth outlook, with the potential for a reduced dividend after the spin-off.
  • Investors seeking safer high-yield alternatives to 3M can consider many companies which offer better dividend safety and long-term return potential.
  • This article highlights two far better high-yield blue-chips that are likely to outperform 3M over time.
  • If 3M does cut its dividend, history says you should sell and never look back.
CPU on board with security alert hologram

LumerB

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, June 26th

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My loyalty is never to a company, not even a dividend aristocrat.

My loyalty is to you, my readers, and that means to the truth, as best as anyone

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Wide Moat Research

x

FactSet Research

x

SA

x

Bloomberg

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FAST Graphs

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
105.27K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

For now, 3M is owned by VIG and SCHD, 2 ETFs I own.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

M
Morantbay
Today, 8:22 AM
Premium
Comments (52)
I'm afraid I agree that 3m is a poor investment now and for the foreseeable future. I took a little bit of a loss but I'm glad now that I got out.

As a small personal investor, trading in tax sheltered accounts, I tend to feel that once your conviction is that a company will not perform well in the next several years it is time to get out. The opportunity cost for staying in is high, the sense of relief on being out is great.

Now, what to do about the one that's still weighing me down, V :-p
M
Money 29
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (5.36K)
Dividend king MMM, needs new management. Low valuation and a nice yield on CVX. In the financial sector I like, best of breed JPM.
T
Triton240
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (416)
I share your concern about 3M as I am quite long with 793 shares and showing a considerable paper loss at this point. At the very least I plan trim quite a bit. Concerning USB, I'm not a big fan of American banks as investments to begin with but wonder what your thoughts are on TFC as an alternative since I do all my banking with them and they have proven to be a very solid company over time?
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (4.65K)
Unfortunately I am $35K in the red with MMM,in a IRA
It's called "STAY AND PRAY"
R
Ron1634
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (2.5K)
@billinsd - For an IRA, just use ETFs or Mutuals (kind of obsolete but end-of-year cap gain can be great)
They are much safer.
Any individual company can go bad.
M
Mayo Man
Today, 7:50 AM
Premium
Comments (3.87K)
@billinsd Hope is not a strategy. You are where you are today. His article is about what he believes will happen from today onwards. I regularly make the same mistake on holding on to losing stocks but of course it’s easy to be objective and even wise when you’re commenting on other people’s moves.
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (4.65K)
@Mayo Man I agree Hope is not a strategy,but the dividends continue to roll in. If I could take a $30k tax loss,I would sell,but its IRA money,no tax consequence. Same with T,Ira money.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:09 AM
Premium
Comments (560)
Mmm.
