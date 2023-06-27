Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BHP Group: One For Dividend Investors

Jun. 27, 2023 6:31 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), BHPLF
Manika Premsingh
Summary

  • BHP's share price has underperformed the S&P 500, but its high dividend yield makes it a potentially lucrative long-term investment.
  • The company's financial performance has been weak, but H2 FY23 results could improve due to a pickup in metal prices and some expected strengthening of activity in China.
  • Long-term investors may find BHP attractive for passive income, but short to medium-term investors might not see significant gains or losses.
Aerial view of Open-pit iron mine

temizyurek

Australian mining giant BHP (OTCPK:BHPLF) has had an underwhelming year at the stock markets so far. Its share price is down by 3%. By contrast, the S&P 500 (SP500) has seen 13.2% growth in 2023. It trails the

Stock Returns

Source: Seeking Alpha

Key Financials

Source: BHP

Iron Ore Price

Source: Trading Economics

Manika Premsingh
Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

