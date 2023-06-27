Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir Has A Head Start In The AI Race, Buy On Recent Strength (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 27, 2023 6:33 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.18K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir's AI Platform (AIP) is driving enthusiasm for the company's potential in the AI era, contributing to a doubling of its share price year to date.
  • In spite of macro challenges, Palantir has managed a re-acceleration in its U.S. commercial business, with customer counts continuing to climb.
  • Billings growth of 25% y/y also points to potential acceleration in revenue ahead, while Palantir's crossover into positive GAAP net income should appease risk-averse investors.
  • Resetting my price target to $17 by year-end.
Palantir Technologies

hapabapa

Over the past few months, one factor above all has driven the rebound in tech stocks: enthusiasm for AI. As ChatGPT continues to enjoy rapid early adoption, many tech companies are jumping on the AI bandwagon to demonstrate what generative AI and natural language

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.18K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

TheMikeBeirne profile picture
TheMikeBeirne
Today, 6:50 AM
Premium
Comments (253)
7 before 17…
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.