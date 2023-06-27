Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marine Money 2023: Latest Updates In Shipping

Jun. 27, 2023 8:00 AM ETINSW, STNG3 Comments
J Mintzmyer profile picture
J Mintzmyer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Marine Money Week is the top shipping conference in the United States. The events were held this year in NYC from June 20-22.
  • Our team attended the conference and we met with over 20 shipping firms and attended the key shipping sector panels.
  • A lot of the insights from a conference like this are more qualitative than quantitative, but some high-level takeaways are worth sharing.
  • Sentiment is still strong for tanker stocks, but no longer as crazy as last summer. Optimism is still in the air, but China's lackluster reopening and the slowing EU economy provide cause for concern.
  • I am more bullish on tanker stocks than in previous months and mention International Seaways and Scorpio Tankers as interesting buys at this juncture.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Value Investor's Edge. Learn More »

Smiling business colleagues applauding during conference event at convention center

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Notes from Marine Money 2023

It was a super busy week, but also incredibly enjoyable to meet so many Value Investor's Edge members, and the conference was also very fruitful for the qualitative side of our investment research. This

photo of panel

Marine Money

Photo of group

Marine Money

stock price chart

Google Finance

picture of article headline

Tradewinds

14x Return Over the Past 8 Years

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best shipping research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models outperformed the S&P 500 by 75% in 2022 and our models have returned a further 24.2% YTD. Our research has driven an IRR of 43.2% over the past 8 years, which proves the ability of our team to outperform across all market conditions.

We also offer income-focused coverage, which prioritizes lower-risk firms with steady yields of 8-11%. Our income model has never had a dividend cut!

Image

Don't believe it? Try a zero obligation free trial and audit for yourself!

This article was written by

J Mintzmyer profile picture
J Mintzmyer
19.56K Followers
The ultimate shipping and logistics platform.
BS in Economics, MA in Public Policy (International Economics), pursuing Doctoral in Public Policy (Intl Relations). J is an established independent research provider and hedge fund consultant in the maritime shipping sector.

Mintzmyer founded Value Investor's Edge, a top-ranked deep value research service in May 2015, with the goal of establishing a top-tier community of deep value investors and activists. Value Investor's Edge subscribers leverage exclusive in-depth analytic reports and community investment experience to discover disconnects in global shipping and a variety of other beaten down sectors.

As part of directing Value Investor's Edge, Mintzmyer works with a team of five analysts and data technicians to deliver quality research and analytics to over 500 members. He has interviewed numerous management teams at public maritime firms, and has worked with a multitude of investors. Mintzmyer's exclusive analysis has received frequent 'Top Idea,' 'Must Read,' and 'Small Cap Insight' awards at Seeking Alpha and he is commonly cited in industry news such as TradeWinds and Splash 24/7.

Pursuing a Doctorate in Public Policy (Intl Relations) from Harvard University. M.A. in Public Policy, with focus on International Security & Economic Policy from the University of Maryland. Distinguished Graduate of the United States Air Force Academy with a B.S. in Economics. Extensive background in financial analysis, equity research, accounting, portfolio management, and customized asset allocation through nearly a decade of formalized education, personal studies, and practical experience. Avid reader of business/investments and biographies.


Legal Disclaimer: Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.

My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Although I do my utmost to procure high quality information, investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INSW, STNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 8:28 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.23K)
"Hew Crooks, CFO of Ridgebury Tankers, hewed down the crooks at Maxim in his panel and generated the biggest buzz of the conference. "

This was fantastic. Huge respect for Hew for confronting Maxim on stage that way.
G
Geosands
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (448)
I guess we are all still unwinding from the glory days of yesteryear....
Thewaltzy profile picture
Thewaltzy
Today, 8:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (6.98K)
Thanks JM. Those 2, plus TNP are my interest in tankers at this point. May you live in interesting times!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.