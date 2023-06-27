skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

There's a certain appeal to income investing, especially in retirement.

Instead of having to sell a portion of your capital every month to cover expenses, and see the balance of your net worth slowly decay, what if you could leave your principal untouched, and rely on the income derived from your positions to cover expenses?

Market goes up? Get paid. Market goes down? Get paid.

It is an approach to investing which just makes sense as it matches cashflows from your assets to your monthly expenses.

Now income investing takes many forms. You can invest in equities, bonds, BDCs, preferred shares, or as I'll suggest in this article, a portfolio of short puts options.

Last week we presented the strategy highlighting that it offered better downside protection than investing in high yield stocks, while offering superior returns.

The only real negative, which for some investors is a deal breaker, is that it takes a bit of time. Maybe 20 minutes a day to execute the trades.

But let's think about it this way.

If you have $500,000 to live off in retirement, and you can get an 8-10% yield by investing in high yield stocks (while having to deal with risks of dividend cuts, the volatility of your capital and so on), then that would give you $40K to $50K per year.

Now if you can get a 16% yield on your portfolio, then that's $80K per year. That's another $30,000.

I'm sure you can think of a few things you can do with an extra $30,000. The hourly rate of spending that 20 minutes per day 5 days a week is $346, and that's assuming equity investing takes no time (obviously not true).

I feel like that's a pretty good deal, and I'm sure a lot of you will agree.

In this article I will briefly summarize the strategy, and explain the psychology of why it works and persists through time, and how you can exploit it today.

The strategy overview

The strategy involves selling out of the money cash secured puts in an intelligent way.

We screen over 100,000 options every day, to find those which offer an attractive annualized yield (we focus on the 10% to 20% yielding options). In this way we are getting tech to discard options which won't pay us a large amount to underwrite their risk. Then we apply a large number of risk controls to minimize the chance of assignment. The vast majority of our options will expire worthless. We then sell another option.

In a small amount of cases (empirically less than 2% of time year to date, although we have a provision for up to 5% of the time), the stock will dip below the strike price, meaning the option risks being exercised. We do not want to be assigned, so we decide to buy back the option, at a loss, rather than risk holding a bag. This reduces our market exposure significantly, and cuts the long tail losses which can exist within a short put strategy.

For a more detailed overview, please read the article I linked in the introduction.

Why the strategy works

To get different returns than most investors, you need to be doing something different.

This is why The Dividend Freedom Tribe's portfolios have all done better than the index since inception: We were different and we were right.

To have a durable investing strategy which you can replicate at scale, there needs to be a long lasting structural bias which makes the strategy exploitable.

In our case, we are selling puts, which means that there is someone who is buying the put.

If we're going to derive durable superior returns, our counterparty needs to have certain biases which favor us, and make him the loser.

My grandfather used to say "a mug is born every minute, the trick is to know where to find them".

There are two groups of people we are looking to sell options to:

Insurance buyers

Gamblers

Both of these groups of people have biases that put them on the losing side of the trade way too often.

Gamblers are found especially with the shorter term options (less than 10 days to expiration). These gamblers are willing to pay a small premium on the off chance that the stock will fall through the roof and they make a profit. Human psychology is such that gamblers lose money on average. An old WSJ study suggested that 89-95% of gamblers lose money.

When we can compute that you'll be paying us an annualized 16% yield for a 2% chance that you're right and we're wrong, we're willing to take that deal again and again.

What's more is that we can often buy back the option when we do lose, minimizing our losses. (We estimate that you'll give back about 2% of that yield to cut losses long term).

Gamblers are great trading partners, because they are acting irrationally.

Insurance buyers are also irrational, by no fault of their own.

At its core, a put option is an insurance contract. The buyer insures himself against the risk that a stock might drop below a certain price. They usually believe this is a sound hedge for them to potentially minimize their losses.

But the problem with insurance, is that whether we're paying for health insurance, or stock insurance (by buying a put), we overpay. Humans are naturally risk averse. Countless scientific studies point to this.

Here is a snippet from a 2014 paper which summarizes some of the research proving this:

Risk aversion is one of the most fundamental properties of human behavior. Ever since pioneering work by Bernoulli (1) on gambling and the St. Petersburg Paradox in the 17th century, considerable research has been devoted to understanding human decision-making under uncertainty. Two of the most well-known theories are expected utility theory (2) (an axiomatic formulation of rational behavior under uncertainty) and prospect theory (3) (a behavioral theory of decision-making under uncertainty). Several measures of risk aversion have been developed, including curvature measures of utility functions (4, 5), human subject experiments and surveys (6, 7), portfolio choice for financial investors (8), labor-supply behavior (9), deductible choices in insurance contracts (10, 11), contestant behavior on game shows (12), option prices (13), and auction behavior (14).

It is likely that risk aversion is hard wired into humans, and also non-human animals, because it gives us certain evolutionary advantages. It has some interesting ramifications when it comes to economic behavior. It is the reason we buy health insurance, car insurance, home insurance, and life insurance.

We are not rational beings, and we value protecting our downside. That means that we are willing to overpay to protect downside risk. This is why insurance companies make a profit: They collect more premiums than they pay out.

If humans weren't risk averse, insurance companies wouldn't exist. I therefore posit that option sellers can exploit our tendency for risk aversion.

How much time does it require to implement this strategy?

Of course, everything comes at a cost.

Generating 14%-18% yields in a safe controlled manner with option trading, comes at the cost of time. If you have $1,000,000 to deploy with our strategy, you could confidently do that in 5 trading days.

With our current tech, It would take about 30 minutes a day to deploy all the trades manually. With an average DTE of 30, you'd have to do that once a month. That means that you're spending 3 hours (rounding up) per month.

If you were previously getting 7%, then it means that your 36 hours per year would generate an extra $70K-$110K per year.

Now my elementary math skills tell me that's a fair hourly rate. Even if you add in another hour per month to put in orders to repurchase the bad trades, it isn't overly intrusive.

The risks of the strategy

The risks of the strategy come from the downside exposure you have from being short puts. While we secure all our trades with cash as a way to be conservative and not take leverage, it is never our intention to take assignment of any stock.

Because of the reasons I explained above, the yields you can get on puts far outweigh those you can get on calls, so it is a losing proposition to take assignment.

Rather, in the instances when stocks dip just below the strike price, we prefer to buy back the option, take our loss, and move on.

Consider this mathematically.

With the Upstart (UPST) put option which expires on July 14th at a strike of $23.5, which you'll find in the table below, you can get a $0.32 premium to sell it at the bid. If you place a limit order above the bid, you can potentially get more if someone hits your ask.

But if UPST were to tank 22% over the next 2 weeks, and the stock price dipped below $23.5, then we would be inclined to repurchase the option.

Let's assume this happens faster rather than later on our timeline of between now and expiration. There would still be quite a bit of time value, and now we would be looking at some intrinsic value in the option as well. We might have to pay as much as 7x the price we sold the option for.

Let's assume this would be the case, you'd have to pay $2.24 to repurchase the option. This is an 8% net loss on the capital you secured for this put. This is a big loss compared to the 1.32% you stood to make in just over two weeks.

But the question you need to ask, is how often would this loss happen in the long run? We perform our arithmetic assuming that 5% of the options you trade would be assigned.

In reality so far the numbers have been closer to 2%. But better safe than sorry.

In this case, if you could sell this exact UPST option 20x, and lost 1, then at the end of it, you'd still be generating a net yield of 18%. That is net of losses.

The long tail risk is that a black swan event causes a stock to gap open much lower than strike at market open, in which case we have to take a bigger loss.

In any case, by diversifying your options portfolio across stocks, sectors, expiration dates and strike prices, you significantly dilute the impact of any event. By avoiding earnings dates, you remove a large part of the day to day market volatility.

Proper risk management means that you can generate very generous yields even while taking a certain amount of losing trades.

It is after all, a number's game.

Option Trade Ideas at market open

Here is a list of option trades which I will be looking to trade at market open.

Remember that the yield you get is highly dependent on the price you can get for each option, and that these prices might move at market open, in or out of your favor.

There is extra sensitivity for those with lower time to expiration.

I have provided two columns for yield: one gross, and one net of commissions, assuming a $1.4 commission per contract which is the highest I seem to pay when trading a single contract with Interactive brokers.

It is important to look at the yields net of commissions, especially when it comes to options with low premiums and low days to expiration, as the yields can be seriously impaired.

Ticker Underlying last price Contract Name Exp Date Last Price Strike Bid Ask Bid/Ask spread Days before exp Margin Of Safety Yield Net Yield Assignment risk Std Dev Safety Implied Volatility Volume Next Earnings Date Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) 81.9 ATVI230721P00075000 7/21/2023 1.06 75 1.06 1.18 10.714286 24 8.424908 21.49444444 21.19027778 2.41 3.065282701 41.8 1025 7/31/2023 Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) 81.9 ATVI230714P00076000 7/14/2023 0.66 76 0.6 1.16 63.636364 17 7.203907 16.9504644 16.52670279 4.02 4.260940132 36.3 1 7/31/2023 Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) 81.9 ATVI230721P00072500 7/21/2023 0.73 72.5 0.61 0.95 43.589744 24 11.477411 12.79597701 12.48132184 0 3.910221803 44.64 22 7/31/2023 Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) 81.9 ATVI230721P00072000 7/21/2023 0.66 72 0.52 0.73 33.6 24 12.087912 10.9837963 10.66695602 0 4.10075838 44.83 4 7/31/2023 Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) 14.81 AFRM230728P00011500 7/28/2023 0.34 11.5 0.28 0.32 13.333333 31 22.349764 28.66760168 27.13183731 0 3.037636453 86.63 2 8/24/2023 Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) 14.81 AFRM230721P00011500 7/21/2023 0.21 11.5 0.2 0.21 4.878049 24 22.349764 26.44927536 24.46557971 0 3.950519052 86.04 2 8/24/2023 Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) 14.81 AFRM230714P00011000 7/14/2023 0.09 11 0.08 0.09 11.764706 17 25.725861 15.61497326 12.68716578 0 6.186016038 89.29 4 8/24/2023 Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) 14.81 AFRM230707P00011500 7/7/2023 0.07 11.5 0.05 0.07 33.333333 10 22.349764 15.86956522 11.10869565 0 8.907691442 91.58 100 8/24/2023 BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) 15.66 BBIO230721P00010000 7/21/2023 0.25 10 0.1 0.25 85.714286 24 36.14304 15.20833333 12.92708333 0 4.018095024 136.8 36 8/3/2023 C3.ai Inc - Class A (AI) 33.39 AI230707P00026000 7/7/2023 0.3 26 0.2 0.3 40 10 22.132375 28.07692308 25.97115385 0 7.560427648 106.85 153 8/30/2023 C3.ai Inc - Class A (AI) 33.39 AI230721P00024000 7/21/2023 0.5 24 0.4 0.5 22.222222 24 28.122192 25.34722222 24.39670139 0 4.023061598 106.31 45 8/30/2023 C3.ai Inc - Class A (AI) 33.39 AI230707P00025000 7/7/2023 0.21 25 0.15 0.2 28.571429 10 25.127284 21.9 19.71 0 8.784922042 104.4 86 8/30/2023 C3.ai Inc - Class A (AI) 33.39 AI230707P00024000 7/7/2023 0.14 24 0.1 0.15 40 10 28.122192 15.20833333 12.92708333 0 9.279993023 110.61 30 8/30/2023 Cloudflare Inc - Class A (NET) 63.41 NET230728P00050000 7/28/2023 0.55 50 0.49 0.75 41.935484 31 21.148084 11.53870968 11.18548387 0 3.921903221 63.49 2 8/3/2023 Fiserv Inc. (FI) 117.63 FISV230707P00108000 7/7/2023 1.05 108 0.55 0.95 53.333333 10 8.186687 18.58796296 18.08101852 2.88 12.79717692 23.35 0 7/25/2023 Fiserv Inc. (FI) 117.63 FISV230707P00107000 7/7/2023 0.9 107 0.5 0.75 40 10 9.03681 17.05607477 16.54439252 2.88 13.72632462 24.03 0 7/25/2023 Fiserv Inc. (FI) 117.63 FISV230707P00106000 7/7/2023 0.85 106 0.4 0.6 40 10 9.886934 13.77358491 13.25707547 2.88 14.79594425 24.39 0 7/25/2023 Global-e Online Ltd (GLBE) 37.02 GLBE230721P00025000 7/21/2023 1.12 25 1.1 1.3 16.666667 24 32.468936 22.61971831 22.31126761 0 2.320235876 71.94 1 8/16/2023 Global-e Online Ltd (GLBE) 37.02 GLBE230721P00022500 7/21/2023 0.7 22.5 0.6 0.8 28.571429 24 39.222042 13.70892019 13.36619718 0 2.624764944 76.82 2 8/16/2023 ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) 20.05 IMGN230721P00016000 7/21/2023 0.35 16 0.25 0.45 57.142857 24 20.199501 23.76302083 22.33723958 0 3.61030381 85.09 0 7/28/2023 ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) 20.05 IMGN230721P00015000 7/21/2023 0.16 15 0.15 0.25 50 24 25.187032 15.20833333 13.6875 0 4.737820514 80.85 31 7/28/2023 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) 329.11 MSTR230721P00260000 7/21/2023 3.55 260 3.25 3.7 12.94964 24 20.999058 19.01041667 18.92267628 0 4.248512411 75.17 13 8/1/2023 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) 329.11 MSTR230728P00260000 7/28/2023 4.58 260 4.1 5.35 26.455026 31 20.999058 18.56699752 18.49906948 0 3.401857134 72.68 10 8/1/2023 Pacira (PCRX) 40.06 PCRX230721P00032500 7/21/2023 0.65 32.5 0.25 1.6 145.945946 24 18.871692 11.69871795 10.99679487 0.2 3.200702491 89.67 0 8/3/2023 SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) 8.28 SOFI230707P00006500 7/7/2023 0.05 6.5 0.04 0.05 22.222222 10 21.497585 22.46153846 14.03846154 0 8.362590255 93.83 596 8/1/2023 SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) 8.28 SOFI230714P00006500 7/14/2023 0.06 6.5 0.05 0.06 18.181818 17 21.497585 16.5158371 11.56108597 0 5.806589387 79.49 290 8/1/2023 Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) 216.06 SMCI230804P00170000 8/4/2023 3.5 170 2.5 4.8 63.013699 38 21.318152 14.125387 14.04063467 0 2.901196707 70.58 2 8/8/2023 Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) 216.06 SMCI230728P00170000 7/28/2023 1.98 170 1.6 2.8 54.545455 31 21.318152 11.08159393 10.97770398 0 3.866955085 64.91 6 8/8/2023 Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 256.6 TSLA230714P00205000 7/14/2023 1.07 205 1.07 1.14 6.334842 17 20.109119 11.20659971 11.04949785 0 6.594694113 65.47 231 7/19/2023 TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) 23.6 TGTX230721P00018000 7/21/2023 0.34 18 0.15 0.75 133.333333 24 23.728814 12.67361111 11.40625 0 3.972652024 90.84 2 8/1/2023 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) 50.2 RARE230721P00040000 7/21/2023 0.7 40 0.4 1.05 89.655172 24 20.318725 15.20833333 14.63802083 0 3.898245835 79.27 1 8/3/2023 Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) 30.12 UPST230728P00022500 7/28/2023 0.54 22.5 0.56 0.68 19.354839 31 25.298805 29.3046595 28.51971326 0 3.098003401 96.15 0 8/8/2023 Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) 30.12 UPST230714P00023500 7/14/2023 0.27 23.5 0.32 0.4 22.222222 17 21.978752 29.23654568 27.8660826 0 5.059469621 93.27 0 8/8/2023 Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) 30.12 UPST230707P00023000 7/7/2023 0.18 23 0.12 0.14 15.384615 10 23.638778 19.04347826 16.66304348 0 9.13805776 94.42 4 8/8/2023 Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) 30.12 UPST230707P00022500 7/7/2023 0.14 22.5 0.09 0.12 28.571429 10 25.298805 14.6 12.16666667 0 9.606807987 96.12 3 8/8/2023 Wayfair Inc. Class A (W) 57.34 W230721P00045000 7/21/2023 0.53 45 0.51 0.57 11.111111 24 21.520753 17.23611111 16.72916667 0 4.460880395 73.37 122 8/3/2023 Wayfair Inc. Class A (W) 57.34 W230728P00045000 7/28/2023 0.82 45 0.63 1 45.398773 31 21.520753 16.48387097 16.09139785 0 3.388919599 74.77 90 8/3/2023 Wayfair Inc. Class A (W) 57.34 W230714P00045000 7/14/2023 0.31 45 0.3 0.39 26.086957 17 21.520753 14.31372549 13.59803922 0 6.252547218 73.9 1 8/3/2023 Wayfair Inc. Class A (W) 57.34 W230714P00044000 7/14/2023 0.65 44 0.24 0.35 37.288136 17 23.264737 11.71122995 10.97927807 0 6.379407231 78.3 0 8/3/2023 Click to enlarge

If you were to just sell one option of each of these contracts at the bid, then you'd generate an overall yield of 16% net of commissions and need $233,000 to secure all the puts. You'd have a weighted DTE of 22, and a weighted 5.6x standard deviations of safety before being assigned (meaning you expect very few assignments).

Conclusion

Selling put options in this way is a novel approach which offers a durable, long lasting opportunity to generate superior income in all market conditions.

To do so successfully, the right risk measures need to be incorporated.

Over the next months, the Options By Kovacs account will be sharing more on our options strategy before we open it up fully to the Seeking Alpha community.

We will be providing followers with blog posts analyzing the performance of all the options on the trade lists as they approach expiration and expire.