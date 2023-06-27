RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), incorporated in 2010, is one of the leading B2B SaaS observability players today. Its dashboards help to aggregate key performance metrics and provide actionable insights to IT and DevOps teams for better performance management. Due to its recent earnings beat and strong growth trajectory, its share price has climbed by 46% in the month of May.

Seeking Alpha

Despite a rapid surge in share price, I still believe that it remains to be a compelling long-term buy at today's price. In this article, I will review Datadog's historical performance, key growth drivers and explain why it's worth the buck.

Performance overview

Datadog has delivered an impressive revenue CAGR of 66% since FY17 and is expected to make >$2 billion in revenue in FY23. Datadog has been able to grow its customer base significantly by >10x from 236 in FY17 to 2,780 in FY22. They also have a remarkable net revenue retention of 130% which is significantly higher than average public SaaS companies of 114%.

Datadog investor presentation

Coupled with improving operating margins from 1% in FY17 to 19% in FY22, Datadog would have delivered a score of 85 (66% revenue growth from FY21 to FY22 and 19% FY22 non-GAAP operating margins) under the Rule of 40.

Key drivers for Datadog’s exceptional growth

There are 3 main reasons why Datadog has managed to grow so quickly despite having a relatively short operating history.

Growing market dominance in large TAM markets Track record of constant innovation and high product development velocity Strong and improving economics

Growing market dominance in large TAM markets

The observability TAM is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% from $41 billion in 2022 to $62 billion in 2026. This is a massive industry opportunity considering that we are only in the early stages of digital transformation and cloud migration. In 2021, Datadog also launched its cloud security solutions on the same platform to allow customers to correlate security insights with its existing observability dashboard. As a standalone, the global cloud security market is already a massive industry that is projected to grow from $22 billion in 2017 to $86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16%. This is driven by heightened regulatory compliance needs and continued scrutiny of the tech industry as the pace of innovation accelerates.

Datadog investor presentation

On top of its massive size, the observability market is still relatively fragmented. Datadog was recently named a leader in Gartner’s 2022 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability. Yet, its FY22 revenue of $1.7 billion only represented 4% of the 2022 observability TAM of $41 billion. Hence, I believe that there is still ample room for Datadog to grow organically or through M&A of smaller players.

What is most impressive to me is that Datadog was not included in Gartner’s magic quadrant until 2020. Yet in the last 3 years, Gartner has moved from being average in the pack to overtaking existing top incumbents like New Relic, Inc. (NEWR), Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). The ability to weed out competitors amidst a fragmented and competitive market is what caught my eye about Datadog in the first place.

Gartner Magic Quadrant

Track record of constant innovation and high product development velocity

In terms of innovation and product development, few can rival the pace of product and features roll-out of Datadog in the observability space. In its latest investor presentation, it is reported to have 17 core products with 600+ integrations, all in one integrated data platform. In its press releases that date all the way back to 2012, I liked the fact that they make product developments, capabilities improvements and successful customer use cases the central focus. This is indicative of a company that obsesses over its customers and favours rapid development cycles.

Datadog investor presentation

From experience, it is easy to roll out uninspiring and lackluster features and claim to be “innovative”. However, this does not appear to be the case for Datadog as they have a high net revenue retention of 130% and they are able to get more customers to pay and use more products over time.

Datadog investor presentation

I also believe this to be sustainable as companies pursuing digital transformation will eventually want to consolidate their IT and DevOps under 1 single platform to minimize overheads and the need to interface with multiple platform providers. This plays well to the Datadog’s core strength of having a data and metrics aggregated platform. Case in point was Fundbox that was looking to consolidate its monitoring tools for greater efficiency and better collaboration.

Datadog case studies

Having a strong culture of constant product innovation and rapid release would certainly help Datadog on 2 folds. Firstly, it gives Datadog first mover advantages in underpenetrated or new segments. Back in 2018, Datadog was the first to combine the “three pillars of observability” by having metrics, traces and logs all in 1 integrated platform. This came at a time when New Relic and Dynatrace were still focused on application performance management. Secondly, it helps Datadog build the switching cost in its products over time. With a rating of 4.5/5 stars from 218 customers on Gartner Peer Insights and an industry leading net revenue retention of 130%, we have already seen the high switching cost of Datadog coming into play.

Strong and improving economics

Author's calculations using latest annual reports of selected companies

If we were to take Datadog’s margins at face value, it would seem fairly poor. In fact, it currently trails Dynatrace in terms of operating profitability. However, on closer look, one would realize that Datadog spent a lot less on sales and marketing as a proportion of total revenue generated as compared to Dynatrace and New Relic. If we read this in tandem with the high revenue growth rates of Datadog (66% revenue CAGR since FY17), we can infer that Datadog has successfully built a repeatable sales engine and its products are selling itself. Of course, this is over a relatively short period of time and it remains to be seen if Datadog can continue to depress sales & marketing expenses while maintaining a high growth trajectory.

On the same table, I liked the fact that Datadog is spending alot more on R&D expenses as a proportion of total revenue as compared to its competitors. Zooming out, we can see from Datadog’s financial summary over the last 6 years that they have been steadily growing R&D margins while depressing sales & marketing margins. By investing in the future, Datadog would be able to maintain its leadership position and separate itself further from the pack in the coming years.

Datadog investor presentation with Author's remarks

Lastly from a profitability perspective, I would agree that Datadog does not have best-in-class profitability margins today. However, its non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow margin has been improving steadily over the last few years while growing top-line at breakneck pace. As growth tapers, I would expect management to place greater emphasis on improving the bottom-line.

Valuation

Without a doubt, Datadog is richly valued as a company. Using Seeking Alpha’s valuation dashboard, Datadog has a forward EV to sales ratio of 13.8x as compared to 10.1x for Dynatrace and 4.2x for New Relic. Given Datadog’s high growth rates, I would place more emphasis on PEG and the picture appears to be better with Datadog having a forward PEG of 2.4x vs 3.3x for Dynatrace. As the forward PEG by Seeking Alpha is computed on a 3 to 5 year CAGR consensus estimate, I also went to breakdown the forward PEG ratios by fiscal years for the next few years based on analysts’ forecasted earnings.

Author's representation based on data from Seeking Alpha

From the above, Datadog’s forward PEG is expected to fall to 1.7x by 2025 and sub 1x after 2026 if it is able to sustain its forecasted EPS growth rates. I am actually bullish that Datadog can outperform the current analysts’ consensus based on 2 reasons. This can potentially shorten the time required for Datadog to get to a reasonable PEG ratio of ~1.5x in the software industry. Firstly, I am of the view that Datadog’s recent AI developments have not been fully reflected in the forward earnings guidance. I am basing this hypothesis on the fact that Datadog has only recently announced its OpenAI ChatGPT integration on May 10 2023. With more than 100m users today on ChatGPT, I would expect some companies to flow over to Datadog in order to take advantage of the consolidated platform.

Secondly, I am also expecting forecasted EPS growth to outpace forecasted revenue growth. Analysts’ consensus currently shows revenue growth rate outpacing EPS growth in the next 3 years. With tech companies demonstrating greater emphasis on bottom-line performance in recent months, I would expect Datadog’s management to do the same as top-line growth tapers. Mathematically, EPS growth is also layered on a lower base since Datadog has only turned profitable on a non-GAAP basis in 2020.

Author's representation based on data from Seeking Alpha

Lastly, from a technical perspective in the short-term, Datadog has since retreated from its recent highs and is nowhere near being overbought on the daily timeframe.

Tradingview

With a lower forward PEG than Dynatrace and expected decline of the PEG multiple towards reasonable levels in the next 2-3 years, I believe that Datadog is a good long-term buy at today’s price.

Key risk factors

I see 3 risk factors with Datadog. Firstly, valuation. While I do believe that Datadog is a good long-term buy, there is no doubt that it is richly valued at 2.4x forward PEG today. In order for the PEG multiples to decline over time, it would need to sustain a relatively high EPS growth rate which is no easy feat in today’s uncertain macroenvironment. I remain bullish on the long tailwinds of digital transformation and cloud migration but I would not be surprised if there are short-term pressures on companies to cut their IT budget to preserve cash flow. Given Datadog’s reputation as a growth stock, failure to meet analyst growth expectations would likely result in a steep decline in share price.

Secondly, competition. Large industry TAMs naturally attract more competition as everyone wants a slice of the pie. Throughout my article, I have focused on Dynatrace and New Relic as I believe them to be the closest peers to Datadog. The truth is that there are also large players like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) through Amazon CloudWatch and Cisco Systems through AppDynamics operating in the space. While I am less concerned given Datadog’s strong innovation culture, it is undeniable that these large players have deep wallets and could play the catch-up game if they wish to accelerate their investments in this space.

Lastly, the ability to strike a balance between growth and profitability. I think Datadog is at a unique inflection point today where it has grown top-line at a breakneck pace historically and is very close to achieving full year GAAP profitability. From experience, it is hard to prioritize one over the other and management would need to make tough strategic decisions moving forward.

Conclusion - is Datadog a buy, hold or sell?

In conclusion, I would rate Datadog as a BUY at today’s prices. It checks most of the boxes for me when it comes to a high quality SaaS company - growing market dominance in large TAM markets, high net revenue retention and growing customer base, as well as improving economics. I am also optimistic that the PEG would start to move towards ~1.5x by 2025, which is reasonable for software companies in my view.

That said, I would be cautious about its upcoming earnings report and keep a watchful eye over its revenue growth and operating profitability. Given Datadog’s market positioning as a high quality growth stock, any deviations from analysts’ consensus would likely signal a more than disproportionate decline in its share price in the short-term. If that happens, I would reassess the stock and revise my outlook accordingly.