Buy Caterpillar's Recent Breakout

Jun. 27, 2023 7:14 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)
Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Caterpillar recently broke out of a triangle pattern.
  • CAT stock has pulled back, and is likely close to the point where it turns higher again.
  • The valuation is cheap enough, and pricing increases are likely sticky enough for sustained margin gains.
The tractor collects a scoop with gravel

Vadym Terelyuk

With prolonged talk of recession so far in 2023, and the otherworldly start to the year that tech has shown, you'll excuse investors for eschewing industrial stocks of various kinds. However, there are some that appear to be in good shape both

Chart

StockCharts

revision schedule

Seeking Alpha

revenue revisions

Seeking Alpha

revenue walk

Investor presentation

margins

TIKR

interest expense and income

TIKR

EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha

forward P/E ratio

TIKR

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

