Tracking William Nygren's Harris Associates Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

John Vincent
Summary

  • Harris Associates' 13F portfolio value increased from $52.56B to $55.60B in Q1 2023, with the largest five stakes being Alphabet, Amazon.com, Fiserv, Oracle, and Charter Communications, which add up to around 21% of the portfolio.
  • The firm currently has around $90B under management, with its flagship mutual funds being the Oakmark Fund and the Oakmark International Fund, which have produced substantial alpha during their lifetimes.
  • In Q1 2023, Harris Associates increased its stakes in Alphabet, Amazon, KKR & Company, Oracle, Charter Communications, Capital One Financial, Intercontinental Exchange, CNH Industrial, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, among others, while decreasing stakes in Fiserv, Salesforce, General Motors, HCA Healthcare, CBRE Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, TE Connectivity, Booking Holdings, and several smaller positions.

Bags of fund, US USD dollar and golden eggs on a company summary report

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Harris Associates 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Harris Associates' regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/15/2023. William Nygren's

William Nygren - Oakmark - Harris Associates' Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

William Nygren - Oakmark - Harris Associates' Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, WBD, C, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

