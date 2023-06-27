Wall Street Breakfast: The Last Mile

The last mile

The world's biggest monetary policymakers are descending on Sintra, Portugal, for the ECB's annual retreat on central banking. The conference brings together bank governors, academics, financial market officials, and others, to exchange views on current policy issues. This year's forum is entitled, "Macroeconomic Stabilization in a Volatile Inflation Environment," and will discuss how to get price pressures back to target amid a fragmenting global economy, rapid changes in energy markets and Russia's war in Ukraine.



Price stability: Speeches from central bank chiefs from the U.S., Europe, the U.K. and Japan will be closely watched, especially after Fed Chair Jay Powell reiterated that more rate hikes are expected this year. While inflation has been coming down in the U.S., it still remains elevated above the Fed's 2% target, with tech stocks and interest-rate sensitive sectors coming under some pressure since his testimony to Congress last week. Markets will also get the latest dose of economic data on Friday, as the Commerce Department publishes the PCE price index, or the Fed's favorite inflation gauge. See what central bankers predicted at last year's forum.



Economies have so far proved more resilient to rate hikes than most had expected, with the Fed's benchmark rate now north of 5%. There are several explanations for the phenomenon, ranging from pandemic-era forces and tight labor markets to wage gains and consumer spending. It also takes time for higher rates to filter through the economy, with many economists still anticipating a recession over the next six to 18 months if central banks extend their hiking cycles. The yield curve between the 2-Year Treasury (US2Y) and 10-Year (US10Y) has even widened by more than 100 basis points, marking the greatest disparity between the two instruments since late 1981.



What to watch: The Bank for International Settlements, popularly known as the central bank of central banks, has recently warned that the final stretch of monetary tightening is likely to be the toughest. "The easy gains have now been reaped and the last mile is going to be more difficult," said Claudio Borio, head of BIS' monetary and economic department. "I wouldn't be surprised if there were more surprises." So far, equities have shrugged off the notion of an entrenched inflation problem, with the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SP500) up by more than 13% YTD, though the vast majority of the gains have been led by a recovery in mega-cap tech stocks and the AI craze. Will the rally continue, broaden, or fizzle in the second half of 2023?

Staying connected

President Biden has announced details of a $42B federal investment in expanding Internet access for Americans, kicking off a new leg of a tour promoting the benefits of a 2021 bipartisan infrastructure package. "We're going to be able to connect every person in America to reliable high-speed Internet by 2030," he declared. The money will be released in stages and should provide additional incentives to big broadband providers like Comcast (CMCSA), Charter (CHTR), AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS). All 50 states and some U.S. territories are due to receive funding, but one state clearly received more than the rest in terms of absolute dollars.

Disney vs. DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking to dismiss Disney's (DIS) lawsuit alleging targeted retaliation against the entertainment giant, arguing that he has "legislative immunity" and the company lacks standing to sue him. The suit accused DeSantis of launching a political effort against the company, which included a crackdown on its special taxing district, in response to Disney's stance surrounding the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. It may not matter to the business. SA analyst Craig Blanchfield believes the "woke" and other political narratives are overhyped, saying "it is reasonable to expect that any negative impact they may have will be temporary."

Out of charge

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sending the stock 52% lower before the opening bell. The EV maker also sued Taiwanese electronics firm Foxconn (OTCPK:FXCOF) for allegedly reneging on its commitments, and began a sale process for its Endurance truck and related assets. "I believe that Lordstown could be one of the first EV startups in the U.S. to go out of business," SA analyst The Asian Investor predicted a month ago, while SA Quant gave the stock a "Strong Sell" rating since the beginning of March. More recent developments included a 1-for-15 reverse stock split and a going concern warning.