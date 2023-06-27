Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vornado: Landmark Transaction May Re-Rate Office REITs Higher

Jun. 27, 2023 7:37 AM ETVornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Summary

  • Vornado Realty Trust faces challenges due to the COVID pandemic, remote work, and rising interest rates, leading to a decline in its share price.
  • Despite the headwinds, VNO's valuation is at an all-time low, potentially offering an attractive investment opportunity.
  • A recent real estate transaction signals a potential turning point for the office REIT sector.

NYC Cityscape at Sunset

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

Vornado Realty Trust's (NYSE:VNO) shares rocketed higher by over 13% on June 26th as a landmark transaction with peer SL Green's (SLG) 245 Park Avenue property supported sector valuations and raised hopes of

VNO 2022 NOI distribution

Figure 1 - VNO 2022 NOI distribution (VNO 2022 annual report)

Average weekday occupancy of New York offices

Figure 2 - Average weekday occupancy of New York offices (projects.thecity.nyc)

VNO shares have declined by 74% since 2019

Figure 3 - VNO shares have declined 74% since 2019 (Seeking Alpha)

VNO 2022 NOI

Figure 4 - VNO 2022 NOI (VNO investor presentation)

VNOI Q1/23 NOI

Figure 5 - VNO Q1/23 NOI (VNO investor presentation)

Vornado valuation

Figure 6 - Vornado valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Vornado historical P/B

Figure 7 - Vornado historical P/B (Seeking Alpha)

Vornado's real estate is recorded at cost

Figure 8 - Vornado's real estate is recorded at cost (VNO investor presentation)

Simple cap rate valuation on VNO

Figure 9 - Simple cap rate valuation of VNO (Author created)

VNO is trading at a 9% cap rate

Figure 10 - VNO is trading at a 9% cap rate (Author created)

New York office transacted at a 5.0% cap rate

Figure 11 - New York office transacted at a 5.0% cap rate in 2022 (BNP Paribas)

VNO occupancy rates

Figure 12 - VNO occupancy rates (VNO investor presentation)

VNO debt maturity schedule

Figure 13 - VNO debt maturity schedule (VNO investor presentation)

U.S. recession probability

Figure 14 - U.S. recession probability (Conference Board)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.2K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VNO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

