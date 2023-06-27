Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rio Tinto Has Become Very High-Yielding And Attractive Again

Jun. 27, 2023 8:00 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)HG1:COM, RTNTF, RTPPF, SCO:COM1 Comment
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rio Tinto Group is a leading mining company that will benefit from expanded spending in China and overall infrastructure investments, including for green energy, around the world.
  • The macro picture looks good for Rio Tinto's core products for the foreseeable future, with several megatrends resulting in substantial demand for important basic materials, including copper and iron ore.
  • RIO stock is currently trading at a substantial discount compared to how the company was valued in the past, despite positive macro trends likely working in its favor over the coming years, making it an attractive investment option.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Großer Muldenkipper zur Entfernung von Gesteinsmassen aus dem Steinbruch für den Tagebau von Mineralien.

Maksym Isachenko/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is a leading mining company that will benefit from expanded spending in China and from overall infrastructure investments, including for green energy, around the world. Enthusiasm for the company has cooled

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.png

The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
48.92K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
100centsofadollar
Today, 8:11 AM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
Are dividends qualified or ordinary?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.