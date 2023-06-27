Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PBOC Sends Signal In Lower Dollar Fix, While The Canadian Dollar Makes A 9-Month High

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.59K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar is lower against most of the G10 currencies but the Japanese yen and Norwegian krone. It also slipped to a new nine-month low against the Canadian dollar.
  • EM currencies are also mostly firmer, with the notable exceptions of the Russian rouble and beleaguered Turkish lira.
  • Asia-Pacific equities were mixed. Japan, Taiwan, and South Korean markets eased, but China, Hong Kong, and most of the other large markets in the region advanced.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 and Germany's DAX are extending their retreat for the seventh consecutive session, while US equity futures are posting modest gains.

100 Canadian Dollar Bills Over Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Hawkish comments by ECB President Lagarde at the central bank symposium in Sintra and the PBOC's weaker dollar fix have weighed on the greenback today. It is lower against most of the G10 currencies but

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.59K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.