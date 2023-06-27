Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Home Depot: Trading At Reasonable Valuation Multiples

Jun. 27, 2023 8:18 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)
Summary

  • Home Depot performed well in most recessions with the housing crisis in 2007/2008 being the exception.
  • The company also had to report declining revenue and earnings per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, but only in the single digits.
  • While the housing market might be seen as problematic in the next few quarters, renovation of the aging housing stock in the United States might be a tailwind.
  • HD stock seems to be fairly valued right now, but is probably not the best investment at this point.

Home Depot Building Exterior

M. Suhail

In some cases, an investor can have a clear opinion about a stock and if it is a good investment. Some stocks are clearly overvalued, and some stocks are clearly undervalued. And while I don't always have to be right some stocks

Chart
Data by YCharts

Line chart showing the speed and severity of interest rate hikes from 1988-2023. The 2022-2023 cycle is the fastest and the most severe.

Visual Capitalist

New privately-owned housing units authorized in permit-issuing places

FRED

Home Depot: Overview of first quarter numbers fiscal 2023

Home Depot Q1/23 Performance Overview (Home Depot Q1/23 Infographic)

Home Depot: Reaffirming Fiscal 2023 Guidance

2023 Investor & Analyst Conference

Home Depot Consensus EPS Estimates

Home Depot Consensus EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Home Depot: Financial Outlook During Market Stability

2023 Investor & Analyst Conference

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Home prices by country in 2022

Visual Capitalist

Home Depot: Housing Turnover and the Incentive to improve in place

2023 Investor & Analyst Conference

Age of housing stock in the United States

2023 Investor & Analyst Conference

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

