NN Group: Attractively Valued From Dividend Growth Investment Perspective

Jun. 27, 2023 8:24 AM ETNN Group N.V. (NNGPF)1 Comment
Dutch Dividend Therapist
Summary

  • NN Group is a Dutch insurance company that offers an attractive dividend yield of 8.37% and is undervalued based on the Chowder score and Gordon's Growth Model.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet, good solvency ratio, and plans to steadily grow its dividend and continue share buybacks.
  • Investment risks include enduring inflation, geopolitical friction, and competition from non-traditional insurance companies.

Insurance concept. Protection against a possible eventuality. Hand holding umbrella icon and House, Car, Family and Health icon on wooden block for assurance life concept.

Wipada Wipawin

Investment thesis

Since last year there is a lot of turbulence in the market when it comes to financial stocks. This is mainly because of the turmoil caused by several American and European banks. In my opinion this situation

stock price

NN group stock price (Seeking Alpha)

europa

NN Group international presence (NN Group investor relations)

segments

Operating capital generation per segment. (NN Group 2022 annual report)

capital framework

Three-pillar capital framework (NN Group 2022 annual report)

credit rating

NN Group credit rating (S&P global)

Europe insurance

Insurance Europe segment (NN Group 2022 annual report)

financial targets

NN Group financial targets (NN Group 2022 annual report)

dividends

Dividend distribution NN Group (NN Group 2022 annual report.)

ECB

Macroeconomic projections (Website European Central Bank)

This article was written by

Dutch Dividend Therapist
I am a Dutch manual therapist (MSc) and a passionate retail investor. My investment journey started in 2021 and from that point my love for investing has begun. Nearly from the start i had a strong preference for dividend growth investing.My investment goal is to retire early with the dividend growth strategy, combined with value investing.My analysis is mainly focussed on companies that pay a dividend - preferably a reliable growing dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNGPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

costasco
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (110)
@Dutch Dividend Therapist Thank you for analyzing such an interesting stock. How do you assess the fact that in 2022 NN had E 1.05bn (paper) losses on their long-term (typically highly rated and low-yielding) bonds? How is this going to affect their credit ratings and costs of funds, their solvency ratios and ultimately their ability to pay their high dividends? The ECB is not finished with her interest rate increases, so further losses on their bond holdings are to be expected.
