We Banked The Free Money From MongoDB

Jun. 27, 2023 9:03 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
Summary

  • MongoDB stock has been on a tear during 2023, up over 80% since our Buy note of March 9.
  • We recently sold all our MongoDB holdings in staff personal accounts, since free money is free money.
  • We think the stock can continue to move up medium term, but markets are faltering a little and there is never any harm in banking gains.
  • We rate at Sell for the purposes of this article (and indeed for our own personal account purposes); if you have a longer-term perspective, it is reasonable to continue to Hold, in our view.
Full moon isolated on black background

Wen Moon, indeed.

eugenesergeev/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

