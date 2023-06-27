Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

C.H. Robinson: Data Analytics Could Be A Game Changer For Logistics

Jun. 27, 2023 9:31 AM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
365 Followers

Summary

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a leader in the international logistics market, with potential for further growth through data analytics initiatives, headcount growth, and successful integration of acquisitions.
  • The company faces risks from high competition, exposure to fuel price fluctuations, and reliance on third parties, but has a strong client base and international scope to support growth.
  • Despite concerns about the total amount of debt, Robinson's positive free cash flow could lead to increased stock demand and higher trading prices.

Data analyst working on business analytics dashboard with charts, metrics and KPI to analyze performance and create insight reports for operations management.

NicoElNino

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) appears to be a worldwide leader in the growing international logistics market and is executing meaningful initiatives in data analytics. In my view, a further increase in the headcount growth, successful integration of recent acquisitions, and retirement

Source: Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Source: C.H. Robinson | Third Party Logistics (3PL) & Supply Chain Management

C.H. Robinson | Third Party Logistics (3PL) & Supply Chain Management

Source: Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Source: 10-Q

10-Q

Source: 10-Q

10-Q

Source: marketscreener.com

marketscreener.com

Source: Ycharts

YCharts

Source: marketscreener.com

marketscreener.com

Source: My DCF Model

My DCF Model

Source: Ycharts

YCharts

Source: My DCF Model

My DCF Model

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
365 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHRW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.