Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. 2023 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.3K Followers

The following slide deck was published by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. in conjunction with their 2023 Q3 earnings call.

View as PDF
Reimagining Local
156

This article was written by

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.3K Followers
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
adambcohen
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (107)
The summary seems to be decreasing margins and WBA assumes better future cost cutting, but why should we believe that when the prior announced cost efforts aren't showing any profitability improvement? The growing healthcare business may be the ray of light - any SA thoughts on how to analyze the likelihood of that business becoming materially profitable?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.