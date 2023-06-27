Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Snowflake: Long-Term Moat Assessment

Jun. 27, 2023 9:05 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)2 Comments
Convequity profile picture
Convequity
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Recent developments in data management have both bolstered and threatened Snowflake's moat.
  • Elite talent in the data stack is scarce but sufficient to challenge SNOW's long-term dominance.
  • Despite this, SNOW remains innovative with strong competitive advantages, and will benefit from a landscape that is becoming increasingly data warehouse centric rather than data lake centric.
  • This report aims to provide a balanced assessment, addressing SNOW's potential vulnerabilities and its startup competition.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Asymmetric Tech Investments. Learn More »
Light of Snowflake"s decoration in view through the diffraction grating of an RGB filter. A rainbow of colors. Rainbow rays. Diffraction images. Prism light. Black background. Abstract image. Light experiment.

Neizistrus/iStock via Getty Images

Snowflake's (NYSE:SNOW) Pros and Cons as the Modern Data Stack Evolves

Pros

  • To increase the speed at which data turns into business insights, enterprises need more data to be structured, and structured data is Snowflake's core competence. Exploring raw, unstructured data is still valuable

Become a member of Asymmetric Tech Investments to gain the information edge required to maximize long-term returns in the tech sector. 

This article was written by

Convequity profile picture
Convequity
3.41K Followers
Obtain high-conviction information edge with unique insights

Long-time tech investors with special interests in cybersecurity and cloud-related stocks. Recently we decided to turn our passion into an equity research business called Convequity. We combine quantitative and qualitative methods to gain a deep understanding of a company's business, products, and markets, and the stock's intrinsic valuation. Our process aids us to identify companies in-process of developing wide and sustainable moats with the promise of exceptional long-term returns. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

S
SirLiberte
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (919)
Snowflake and Nvidia announced a joint press conference today at noon time.
h
heung
Today, 9:18 AM
Premium
Comments (5.3K)
You again . Snowflake also have the standard of lance in training his team . I like snow
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.