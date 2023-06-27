Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fed Skip May Actually Be A Stop

Ivan Martchev
Summary

  • The latest jobless claims came in at 264,000, the exact same number they were at the week before. One week further back, they were at 262,000.
  • On their own, those numbers are not so high, but they are the highest since October 2021.
  • Powell has sufficient cover to deliver another skip in July, and if the job market keeps doing what it is doing right now, the Fed will ultimately deliver a full stop.

Federal Reserve

Douglas Rissing

Last week, jobless claims came in at 264,000, the exact same number they were at the week before. One week further back, they were at 262,000. On their own, those numbers are not so high, but they are the highest since October 2021, and in

Ivan Martchev
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Comments (2)

metalhead profile picture
metalhead
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (4.39K)
Aerosmith wrote a song that is the best reply here:

"Dream on, dream on, dream on, dream until your dream comes true!"

Eventually, the Fed will stop, but not this year, and probably not until late 2024 based on the Treasury curve.
w
wave_glider
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (531)
You can't wish the market higher. The Fed said two more rate hikes this year. That's better evidence than guessing. With house prices starting to take off again and durable goods beating, they may have to go back to half point increases.
