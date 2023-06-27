Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IGV: Vigilance Required As Technology Speculation Worsens And Rallies Continue

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
91 Followers

Summary

  • The innovative technology space may face headwinds due to ongoing recession fears and a potential "baby bubble" in certain speculative areas.
  • IGV has outperformed peers as well as the broader market in recent times, but its top holdings still show concerning valuations and signs of an imminent correction.
  • I rate IGV a Hold, as tech stock prices remain high, but the rally could lose momentum due to the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance.

Colorful computer code design on a dark surface with a blue glowing digital grid overlay. Defocused, close-up, surface level, diminishing perspective composition.

matejmo

Technology has marched along well in 2023 after a rough 2022, but I believe the technology bulls only have so much steam left. Ongoing recession fears are causing investors to pull back from what could be considered a "baby

IGV Sector Composition

Seeking Alpha

IGV Top 10 Holdings

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Oracle Valuation Profile

Seeking Alpha

Oracle Price Trend

Yahoo Finance

Adobe Valuation Profile

Seeking Alpha

Adobe Price Trend

Yahoo Finance

Microsoft Valuation Profile

Seeking Alpha

Microsoft Price Trend

Yahoo Finance

IGV price trend during early 2022 bear market initiation

TradingView

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
91 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.