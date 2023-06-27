Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Stock: No AI Hype Here - Buy The Dip

Jun. 27, 2023 10:29 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla's recent run-up back toward a trillion dollar valuation has many analysts scratching their heads.
  • While many still regard Tesla as primarily a car company, others call it the biggest AI play around.
  • Despite Tesla's recent decrease in profitability, the company illustrated an excellent ability to acquire market share from its competitors.
  • Also, Tesla remains substantially more profitable than traditional automakers and is well ahead of its pure-EV competition.
  • Tesla deserves its premium valuation, and its stock price should appreciate considerably as Tesla continues growing sales aggressively and improving profitability in the coming years.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has had quite a run-up since I discussed the bottom in the EV giant's share price in the $100-120 range. We've seen Tesla's share price nearly triple, appreciating by approximately 180% since the

TSLA

TSLA (StockCharts.com)

Tesla profitability

Tesla profitability (macrotrends.net)

Sales growth

Sales growth (SeekingAlpha.com )

EPS Estimates

EPS Estimates (SeekingAlpha.com )

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
42.8K Followers
Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 11:09 AM
Analyst
Comments (16.44K)
Tesla is a car company, is a car company, is a car company!

Sound familiar?

Dojo is not a slam dunk.... but...

If Dojo does stack up to be all that is promised, it will be the worlds most powerful compute per sq ft, per KW draw and per dollar invested.

This will likely come to fruition late 2024 or 2025. But the Dojo benefits should begin this year for Tesla and for accelerated FSD advancement.

Tesla is a car company and an energy company... but Tesla's DNA is as a tech company.

Either way, the future is coming fast, and its gonna be amazing.
C
ColonizeMars
Today, 11:02 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
It’s too over valued here with Europe likely in recession after Germany was declared in a recession. Prob explains weakened demand in tesla deliveries right now.
Mark Krieger profile picture
Mark Krieger
Today, 11:04 AM
Analyst
Comments (17.41K)
@ColonizeMars "overvalued"? probably in the short term...there could be another $10- $15 of downside risk still left
Mark Krieger profile picture
Mark Krieger
Today, 11:02 AM
Analyst
Comments (17.41K)
nice rally today. hope it is more than just some short's booking profits and more substantial than a "dead cat bounce"
I
IQ-Investment
Today, 10:59 AM
Premium
Comments (359)
Just assuming you want a dividend of 5 % - Tesla profit would have to before capex and taxes 80 BUS$!!!
Do you know how many cars they have to sell for that??? Nobody is calculating normally anymore.
J
Jamamb40
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (632)
DOJO will compete against Nvidia, will be a superior product, and Tesla will use in house. Tesla vision AI is not ChatGPT. Tesla AI “sees “ and makes decisions on the fly. GPT writes a good poem.
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (801)
Dip, Dip, Hurrah 🤑🤑🤑
B
Batsi
Today, 10:35 AM
Premium
Comments (39)
Let it dip some-more.
