Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel IDM 2.0 At Risk

Jun. 27, 2023 10:31 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AAPL, AMD, AVGO, NVDA, QCOM, SOX, TSM1 Comment
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel continues to press forward with its IDM 2.0 strategy at full throttle, with a slew of new foundry investments amounting to more than $50 billion this month.
  • The chipmaker also confirmed the separation of P&L attributable to its foundry model at its inaugural Internal Foundry Model webinar earlier this week.
  • Yet, the stock continues to move in tandem with broader market volatility despite being significantly undervalued, underscoring limited company-specific value accretive factors to sustain durable upside potential ahead.
  • Increasing investment outlays in the name of IDM 2.0 with little fundamental progress on its comeback plan is putting investor confidence in the stock further on edge, especially as market conditions continue to deteriorate.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto

Despite lingering cyclical weakness, chipmakers have continued to spend big in an attempt to "sever dependency on overseas suppliers" and safeguard capacity at home. In an attempt to "friend-shore" manufacturing, and diversify critical supply chains beyond China amid mounting geosocial tension, the U.S. and its allies - counting the EU, Japan

Intel Forecast

Author

Intel Forecast

Author

Intel Valuation Analysis

Author

Intel Valuation Analysis

Author

Technology peer comp

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

Technology peer comp

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

Technology peer comp

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

Semiconductor peer comp

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

Semiconductor peer comp

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

Semiconductor peer comp

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

Intel Valuation Analysis

Author

Intel Valuation Analysis

Author

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.54K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

SemiWiki.com profile picture
SemiWiki.com
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (883)
Interesting analysis but I do not agree. We covered the technical side of this on SemiWiki: semiwiki.com/...

I believe that creating a P&L around Intel Internal Foundry is a positive step to help drive competitiveness. I don’t completely agree with all aspects of the message on this call but I do think that overall Intel is making good progress and moving in the right direction.

Some people have speculated this is a step toward Intel eventually splitting the company, I am not sure I see that happening, but this would likely make that easier if it ever happened.

Intel’s execution on process technology has gotten a lot better and is in my opinion the single biggest driver of their future success. The Tower acquisition wasn’t discussed but will in my opinion also be a key piece in finding external foundry business to fill all the Intel non EUV fabs.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.