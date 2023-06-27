Gerasimov174

Introduction

Let's talk about one of my current favorite topics: Natural gas. It's a topic I have covered in a number of articles in the past few months and quarters as I believe that we're dealing with attractive mid-term and long-term opportunities.

In this article, I will update my bull case, using both supply and demand dynamics, which hint at a sustained yet volatile long-term uptrend.

In the second part of this article I will provide two top-tier natural gas plays that, I believe, will result in tremendous total returns if my thesis turns out to be correct.

These companies are the US-based Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and the Canadian giant Tourmaline Oil Corporation (TSX:TOU:CA).

Supply and Demand Favor Higher Prices

The natural gas trade has been a big pain for a very long time.

Ever since the United States started to perfect natural gas production using unconventional methods, the price has been in a consistent decline. For the bigger part of the period between the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic, natural gas prices traded in the low-$2 range, which caused stock prices of natural gas producers to suffer. They were their own biggest enemy by consistently boosting production, which caused consistent gluts in the market.

TradingView (NYMEX Henry Hub)

In 2007, the United States produced roughly 5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. That number has now risen to 85 billion cubic feet, driven by skyrocketing production in the Marcellus, Permian, and Haynesville basins.

Energy Information Administration

The same goes for crude oil, which benefited from unconventional production as well.

However, unlike oil, natural gas has a better reputation. It's a much cleaner fossil fuel and a fantastic bridge technology between the dirtiest fuels like coal and renewables/nuclear.

For example, looking at the chart below, we see that once the natural gas production boost started, electricity generation started to rely less on coal.

In 2007, coal generated roughly 2,000 billion kilowatt-hours of energy. Natural gas accounted for roughly 900 billion kilowatt-hours.

In 2021, coal accounted for 900 billion kilowatt-hours. Natural gas accounted for 1,600 billion kilowatt-hours.

Energy Information Administration

This isn't just the case in the United States. Globally, natural gas is becoming increasingly important, as it's a dense energy source with low pollution and a wide range of applications.

While long-term predictions need to be taken with a grain of salt, the base case seems to be that demand increases by at least 38% between 2021 and 2050, as the chart below shows.

Gas Exporting Countries Forum

According to the GECF (Gas Exporting Countries Forum):

The power generation sector will represent the primary area of natural gas demand expansion, accounting for 43% of additional volumes consumed between 2021 and 2050. The industrial sector will come in second, accounting for 17% of the total growth. There will be new avenues for natural gas demand, particularly through growing use as a source for blue hydrogen generation, along with greater penetration as a bunker fuel. The transport sector (including road and marine transport) will emerge as an important demand center given stricter environmental regulations and supportive policies.

One major driver of demand is liquid natural gas. LNG allows the US to export its natural gas to nations it cannot reach via pipelines. Not only is this a great way to offset supply shortages in Europe that are caused by much lower Russian flows, but it's a great way to satisfy rapidly rising natural gas demand in emerging markets and developed Asian markets.

In 2010, the US did not export any LNG. At the end of this year, total export capacity is expected to be close to 15 billion cubic feet per day. By 2027, that number could be above 27 billion cubic feet per day.

Antero Resources

The EIA estimates that in a high-price environment and a rapid infrastructure expansion, that number could be north of 45 billion cubic feet per day after 2040.

Energy Information Administration

All of this is going to suck the natural gas supply out of the US, which will dramatically alter the supply/demand balance.

Furthermore, given that Europe is highly dependent on importing LNG, I expect that any supply and/or weather-related headwinds could cause LNG prices overseas to skyrocket in the next 12 months. This would be bullish for US-based Henry Hub, as it would put more pressure on exports.

Intercontinental Exchange

After being in a consistent downtrend since the winter, European natural gas prices have risen by roughly 40% since the start of June as a result of (temporary) supply fears. Temporary LNG processing maintenance in Norway caused these supply fears. While these issues are just temporary, it shows how delicate the situation is.

So far, so good.

What's interesting is that supply is now showing signs of weakness. While natural gas remains one of the most abundant commodities in the world, we're seeing weakness in supply growth.

For example, in the US, tight/shale gas production is expected to grow only slowly going forward, adding 7 trillion cubic feet per year until 2050. This translates to a growth rate of 22% between now and 2050.

Energy Information Administration

The chart below elaborates on this. Since 2020, supply growth has come down again to roughly 3 billion cubic feet per day per year growth. Between 2016 and 2020, that number was twice as high.

Twitter (@Jamie Heard)

Antero Resources estimates that over the next two years we could see a 2.4 billion cubic feet per day gap between expected supply and demand growth.

Whereas the Permian is expected to remain a growth driver, it's struggling with pipeline capacity, Haynesville growth is moderating, and Appalachian pipelines are constrained as well.

Antero Resources

On top of that, the current weakness in natural gas prices is caused the number of rigs to decline, which is further pressuring expected supply growth.

While it needs to be seen how many rigs will be taken offline, the current decline in rigs is the steepest since the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Hence, despite economic weakness, we're now seeing that natural gas prices are breaking out. In mid June, natural gas futures started to break out. Since then, the upside momentum has remained strong.

In mid-June, I started to aggressively buy natural gas exposure.

TradingView (NYMEX Henry Hub)

So, where to invest?

Buying Upstream

This is the part where I want to give credit to Mr. Jamie Heard who recently wrote a fantastic threat on three natural gas scenarios, which determine in which area to invest. As it perfectly aligns with my own view, I'll use some of his findings.

Energy consists of three areas. Upstream, midstream, and downstream.

Twitter (@Jamie Heard)

We're now in a situation of rapidly rising international demand and reduced resource quality in the United States, which causes drillers to be careful with top-tier resources and general pressure on supply.

In this situation, drillers with high-quality resources and strong margins are the way to go. These drillers do not need to engage in risky M&A to keep drilling. They're often free cash flow breakeven at subdued prices and able to generate tremendous free cash flow at elevated natural gas prices, allowing their stocks to generate tremendous total returns.

Furthermore, I'm only buying North American drillers due to the cost advantage. So, even if I'm bullish on European natural gas prices and the need to boost LNG infrastructure, I believe North American exploration and production firms are the way to go.

Adding to that, the timing looks favorable to start buying nat gas drillers.

Free cash flow estimates are approaching the longer-term average (valuation-related).

Natural gas prices have come down significantly.

Demand is improving.

Supply growth has rolled over.

Now, let's discuss two stocks that I love. Please note that I have discussed a number of other related stocks in the past few quarters. I stick to every bullish thing I have said. There are more suitable plays than the two I highlight in this article. These are just two of my top plays.

Antero Resources

I discussed this stock earlier this month. However, as I have made it an even bigger trade than it was back then, I wanted to include it again, as I believe it's one of the best trades in this area money can buy.

With a market cap of $6.6 billion, Antero is one of America's largest natural gas players. It focuses on the Marcellus basin, where it produces all of its gas.

Antero Resources

The company ranks among the top six producers of natural gas and the top four producers of natural gas liquids. Nearly half of its production consists of liquids, which has allowed the company to counterbalance the relative weakness in natural gas prices.

Furthermore, Antero has the capacity to sell 100% of its natural gas from its basin, including 75% to the LNG corridor, enabling it to secure premium prices relative to NYMEX and benefit from the rapidly accelerating LNG trend.

Antero Resources

With regard to production inventory, the company has an impressive inventory in the Appalachian (part of Marcellus) basin, with over 20 years' worth of premium reserves, excluding new discoveries.

Antero Resources boasts a decade's worth of inventory in locations that are breakeven below $2.00/Mcf ($2.07 MMBtu), making it one of the most efficient producers in North America.

The company's operations also are highly efficient, with a notable 87% surge in the average productivity of liquids since 2018. Beginning in 2020, the company's productivity has outperformed the average peer by 20%.

With regard to free cash flow priorities, Antero Resources prioritizes debt reduction and share buybacks. Since 2019, the company has reduced gross debt by $2.4 billion, resulting in a leverage ratio of just 0.5x EBITDA. With only $1.3 billion in net debt, Antero has one of the lowest leverage ratios in its industry.

Antero Resources

Since 1Q22, the company has repurchased 10% of its shares, utilizing half of its free cash flow. If natural gas prices rebound, I expect that Antero will significantly increase its buybacks, supporting the long-term total return.

Over the past 12 months, AR shares have underperformed the energy sector by a wide margin. I expect underperformance to turn into significant outperformance the moment both oil and gas start a meaningful uptrend.

Data by YCharts

My average entry price for AR is $21.35.

Stock number two - a Canadian producer - isn't part of my trading portfolio. However, it would be a great addition.

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is a Calgary-based producer of natural gas and related products with a market cap of C$20.9 billion.

It's a company that's often ignored in the energy community, including by me. However, after a number of reader requests, I decided to dive in. I really liked what I saw, which is why the company is a part of this article.

In 1Q23, the company achieved a record average production of 526,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day. Despite a temporary production reduction due to the Pembina NGL pipeline system interruption, the current total oil and liquids production has recovered to the range of 118,000 to 123,000 barrels per day, which means that the biggest part of its output consists of natural gas.

As the overview below shows, TOU has a number of things going in its favor. The company is the largest natural gas producer in Canada and the fourth-largest gas processing midstream operator, which gives the company an edge because it partially cuts out the middleman.

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Even more important, and with regard to my inventory comments, the company has 75 years' worth of inventory, which is the highest number I've ever seen in the industry.

Tourmaline also is the leading low-capital cost producer to grow profitability on a full-cycle basis at natural gas prices above $1.50/Mcf.

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

The company also is the fourth-largest producer of conventional liquids, the largest producer of natural gas liquids, and the second-largest producer of condensates. Until 2028, the company is expected to grow production of liquids by 6% per year.

Furthermore, the company maintains a healthy mix of hedges and exposure to LNG export markets, which is great for pricing and one of the reasons why the stock is included in this article.

For example, Tourmaline achieved an average realized natural gas price of C$6.18 per Mcf in 1Q23, significantly higher than the AECO 5a benchmark price of C$3.28 per Mcf.

The company has hedged an average of $801 million per day at a weighted average fixed price of C$5.58 per Mcf and an average of $137 million per day basis to NYMEX of $0.46 per Mcf.

In 2023, Tourmaline has approximately $731 million of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets, with 71% of that amount exposed to premium markets such as the US Gulf Coast, JKM (Asian natural gas), Malin, PG&E, and Sumas.

The company has delivered $140 million worth of gas per day to the Cheniere (LNG) Sabine Pass LNG facility, achieving an average Q1 realized price before liquefaction and shipping fees of $19.44 per Mcf.

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Moreover, Tourmaline has hedged 31 million Mcf per day at a weighted average fixed JKM price of $31.26 per Mcf in 2023.

On April 1, 2023, the company increased its natural gas volumes exported to Western US markets by $100 million per day through the completion of the Westgate expansion project.

What sets TOU apart from some of its peers is its commitment to shareholder distributions. In this case, direct distributions, like regular and special dividends.

It helps that the company has negative net debt (more cash than gross debt) and a BBB credit rating. In other words, it does not need to reduce debt. It can distribute almost all of its free cash flow.

The company can grow its base dividend along with production, even at prices below $2/Mcf, which is impressive.

Special dividends are a great tool to distribute cash when commodity prices are elevated.

In 2022, the company distributed a total of C$7.90, which translates to a yield of 12.8%, using the current stock price as a reference.

Even at subdued commodity prices, the company could technically pay a dividend of roughly 8%. Please note that this is not a guarantee, just an estimate based on the company's capabilities.

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

So, whereas Antero prefers buybacks, TOU is a great alternative for income-seeking investors.

However, please be aware that TOU is by no means a conservative income stock. High income is dependent on elevated commodity prices.

Looking at the relative performance, TOU has outperformed its energy peers on a long-term basis. The reason is that its downtrend was somewhat limited. It was still a severe downtrend prior to 2020, yet the company did better than most peers thanks to its low breakeven prices. It's also why the company has done relatively well in the past few months.

Data by YCharts

While AR is a riskier play than TOU, I believe they are both top-tier plays and fantastic proxies for the natural gas trade.

Takeaway

Natural gas presents an attractive investment opportunity. This is driven by supply and demand dynamics. The US unconventional production methods have led to a decline in prices, but the market is now showing signs of a sustained uptrend.

As natural gas gains importance globally as a cleaner fossil fuel and a bridge technology, demand is expected to increase by at least 38% by 2050. This growing demand, along with the rise of liquid natural gas exports, will put pressure on declining supply growth and favor higher prices.

In this environment, investing in high-quality natural gas producers like Antero Resources and Tourmaline Oil Corporation can result in significant total returns.

Antero Resources and Tourmaline Oil Corporation are top-tier natural gas stocks poised for significant returns, considering their high-quality resources, strong margins, and efficient operations.

In general, investing in North American drillers offers a cost advantage, and the current market conditions favor natural gas investments.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.