Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Betting Big On Natural Gas With Antero And Tourmaline

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.92K Followers

Summary

  • After a prolonged downtrend in natural gas prices, natural gas supply and demand dynamics suggest a sustained uptrend, creating attractive investment opportunities.
  • Antero Resources and Tourmaline Oil Corporation are top-tier natural gas stocks with the potential for significant total returns.
  • Factors such as increasing LNG exports, reduced resource quality, and declining rig counts support the bullish outlook for natural gas prices and the selected stocks.
Barrels of oil, oil pump, American dollar bills on the background of a wooden table.

Gerasimov174

Introduction

Let's talk about one of my current favorite topics: Natural gas. It's a topic I have covered in a number of articles in the past few months and quarters as I believe that we're dealing with attractive mid-term and long-term opportunities.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.92K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

d
dprunning
Today, 11:13 AM
Premium
Comments (124)
Good article. NG futures are up, averaging $3.05 for the rest of 2023 and $3.52 for 2024. AR should do well.
M
Move on
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (127)
AR is solid long term play. It is a no brainer.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.